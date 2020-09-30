Altova Launches an All New Cloud-based Contract Management Solution

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of Altova ContractManager, a highly customizable, cloud-based contract management app. Whether your firm manages tens, hundreds, or thousands of contracts, Altova ContractManager makes it easy and secure to store, manage, and search for your contracts with ease.

Altova ContractManager

Choosing a centralized contract repository that all stake holders can access securely in the cloud has numerous benefits, from time savings to more efficient management of related contracts and important dates. This new solution provides complete contract lifecycle management with templates for documenting contract details, built in reminders, audit log and change tracking, and much more.

This turn-key solution provides:

Centralized contract management

Secure file storage for all your contracts

Granular role and group-based permissions to control access to confidential information

Automatic reminders for important review dates and deadlines

Search tools to find contract documents and details instantly

Full audit log and change tracking

Options to customize the app as little or as much as required:

Change the hierarchy of containers in the database



Add, change, or delete any fields, forms, and database structure – even if records already exist in the database



Select from different themes to configure your display colors and font size

Affordable monthly or annual pricing options

And more

Both robust and highly customizable, Altova ContractManager provides tools to document contract details, store contract files, and keep track of important deadlines – all while being affordable for firms of all types and sizes. This solution is priced hundreds less than competing apps, with pricing starting at $299 per user per year, or just under $25 per month when paid annually. Monthly subscriptions will also be available at $29 per month. Users can start the purchasing process by clicking Manage Subscription in the Altova Cloud.

A free 30-day evaluation subscription for Altova ContractManager is easy to request in seconds by visiting https://altova.cloud and creating an account. No credit card is needed, and users can get started with ContractManager right away – without needing to download software or enter a license.

About Altova

Altova® is a software company specializing in tools that assist developers with data management, software and application development, mobile development, and data integration. The creator of XMLSpy® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile development platform. Altova focuses on its customers' needs by offering a product line that fulfills a broad spectrum of requirements for software development teams. With over 5.4 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

