Altova Launches RecordsManager: A No-Code Solution for Building Custom Database Apps

BEVERLY, Mass., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) today announced the launch of RecordsManager. A new product that is based on MobileTogether, RecordsManager provides a layer of abstraction that allows developers to use a true no-code approach to building custom database apps for desktop and mobile users.

The explosion of specialized apps in recent years has uncovered the power of custom apps for enhancing access to critical data and driving productivity.

However, custom apps can be complicated to create and require specialized developers who are in increasingly short supply. RecordsManager accelerates the creation of database-driven apps by removing the need for backend development and manual coding.

"One of the biggest advantages of using RecordsManager is that app creators don't need to build the database backend themselves. They simply focus on the objects they want to model, and RecordsManager takes care of the rest," said Alexander Falk, President and CEO for Altova. "This saves an incredible amount of time and work and allows system administrators or developers of all skill levels to easily create effective apps – and get them in users' hands quickly."

Database apps created in RecordsManager are easy to build but can be sophisticated, with numerous database tables, lists, forms, and reports to meet a wide range of needs. Developers can customize the views and tables as well as the layout – all with zero manual coding required.

Altova RecordsManager offers several advantages:

Create any custom database app

No coding or database development required

Build apps fast thanks to visual design interface

Offer desktop and laptop access via native Windows client or web browser

Offer native Android and iOS apps for users on-the-go

Easy to use, flexible forms editor for displaying and entering data

Flexible data import/export

Configure structure of all components as needed - even after data is entered

Assist users with editing help, change tracking, and offline use

Templates, pre-filled values, and data validation guide data entry

Granular roles and permissions options for managing user access

Built-in reminders and alert groups

Target international audiences with localization in English, German, Spanish, French

Generate data reports with charts

Scale easily and affordably

Host on premises or in the cloud

For additional information, a free trial, and a full list of features please visit: https://www.altova.com/recordsmanager

