Altova Makes Tracking GDPR Compliance Easy with Its Latest Product

BEVERLY, Mass., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) today announced the release of a new product called the Altova GDPR Compliance Database. The GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, which went into effect May 25, 2018, is a set of privacy and data protection rules that apply to organizations that process personal data of people residing in the European Union.

To comply with the regulations, companies need to ensure that appropriate technical and organizational measures are in place to protect personal data, and they must document all storage and processing activities. They also must have the ability to produce reports on such measures when they are requested. This presents a significant challenge to organizations that have multiple departments handling personal data, outside contractors with access to data, various stake holders, and no existing tools for documenting the access and processes.

The Altova GDPR Compliance Database is a solution for maintaining an ongoing record of personal data stores to ensure an organization's processing of personal data is handled in line with the principles of the GDPR. This long-term solution finally makes it easy for companies to organize information about their repositories of personal data in a straight-forward, structured way.

Unique benefits offered by the Altova GDPR Compliance Database include built-in discussion and approval mechanisms, as well as detailed change-tracking that helps users understand the reason for, and the impact of, every update. Unlike other one-off or word-processor-based GDPR tools, the Altova GDPR Compliance Database is designed to provide a comprehensive solution for tracking management of personal data to help ensure compliance as a business evolves over the short and long term.

Advantages of the Altova GDPR Compliance Database include:

Centralized, organized documentation of all required information about data applications and the data categories, as required by GDPR

An organization's data stays in house because the solution is installed within its IT infrastructure

A secure, web-based interface makes it easy for permitted users to access and understand

Support for multiple users collaborating in the solution simultaneously

Built-in approvals process and discussion mechanism ensures accuracy of entered information and provides long-term documentation

Change tracking provides a record of updates over time to facilitate long-term maintenance of your documentation

Auto-generation of reports on data categories and other views in PDF or Word

Learn more about the Altova GDPR Compliance Solution, including how to download a free, 30-day trial at: (https://www.altova.com/gdpr-compliance-database)

About Altova

Altova® is a software company specializing in tools that assist developers with data management, software and application development, mobile development, and data integration. The creator of XMLSpy® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile development platform. Altova focuses on its customers' needs by offering a product line that fulfills a broad spectrum of requirements for software development teams. With over 5.2 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

Altova, MobileTogether, MissionKit, XMLSpy, MapForce, FlowForce, RaptorXML, StyleVision, UModel, DatabaseSpy, DiffDog, SchemaAgent, and Authentic are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Altova GmbH in the United States and other countries. The names of and references to other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

