Altova Version 2020 Takes JSON Editing and Processing to New Levels

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of Version 2020 of Altova MissionKit desktop developer tools and server software products. This release introduces a brand new, innovative JSON Grid View that greatly speeds JSON editing in XMLSpy, support for JSON Lines across multiple products, a new interactive XULE editor for XBRL, and much more.

Demo of new JSON Grid Editor in XMLSpy Revolutionary New JSON Grid Editor Altova logo

"We have heard from customers who are progressively utilizing XMLSpy for their JSON development projects, and we are excited to introduce them to the new JSON Grid View in XMLSpy 2020. Grid View offers a graphical representation of JSON data with powerful editing features like automatic type detection, in-cell commands, XQuery filters for modifying the view, and XQuery formulas for generating additional output from the JSON data," said Alexander Falk, President and CEO for Altova. "Users can even generate charts from their JSON data directly in JSON Grid. These new upgrades are designed to make JSON editing faster and easier than a text based JSON editor – and, in fact, take JSON viewing, querying, and editing to a whole new level unparalleled in any other tool."

A highlight of some additional new features in this release:

New JSON functionality includes the revolutionary JSON Grid View as well as support for the JSON Lines and JSON with Comments formats. Chart creation from JSON data and new JSON pretty-print options have also been introduced.

Support for OAuth 2.0 authorization has been added to products that process data from Web services calls, including MapForce, MapForce Server, and FlowForce Server.

Version 2020 also debuts support for XULE, a language from XBRL.US for defining assertions and validation rules to enforce specific business rules in XBRL files. XMLSpy now supports XULE processing and introduces the industry's first interactive XULE editor. XULE processing is also provided by RaptorXML Server.

Support for CSV/CSV and CSV/database comparisons has been added to DiffDog and DiffDog Server. DiffDog now supports CSV as a native format for comparison and cannot only compare CSV to CSV, but also supports mixed comparisons of CSV and database data – a must-have for anyone working with databases.

StyleVision introduces a new XPath Debugger and a redesigned XPath window to make defining and testing XPath expressions during report creation even easier.

Database support across the product line has been updated to include the latest versions of several databases: SQL Server 2019, Access 2019 and Oracle 18 and 19.

Integration with Visual Studio and Eclipse IDEs now also supports the latest versions: Visual Studio 2019 and Eclipse 4.11, 4.12. Code generation for Visual Studio 2019 is also available.

These and many additional features are available in Version 2020. To view new features in each product and access trial downloads please visit: (https://www.altova.com/whatsnew)

About Altova

Altova® is a software company specializing in tools that assist developers with data management, software and application development, mobile development, and data integration. The creator of XMLSpy® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile development platform. Altova focuses on its customers' needs by offering a product line that fulfills a broad spectrum of requirements for software development teams. With over 5.3 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

Altova, MobileTogether, MissionKit, XMLSpy, MapForce, FlowForce, RaptorXML, StyleVision, UModel, DatabaseSpy, DiffDog, SchemaAgent, and Authentic are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Altova GmbH in the United States and other countries. The names of and references to other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Sales Information:

sales@altova.com

USA: 978-816-1600

EU: +43 (1) 545 5155 -0

Media relations contact:

Cynthia L Neely

PR & Marketing Communications Manager

225999@email4pr.com

978-816-1567

SOURCE Altova

Related Links

https://www.altova.com

