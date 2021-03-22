AltoVita Announces First-Ever Global Corporate Housing Innovation Summit

LONDON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AltoVita , a trusted cloud-based global housing platform for the modern workforce is hosting the first-ever Corporate Housing Innovation Summit. Both AltoVita and the summit seek to end inefficient legacy processes within the corporate mobility and relocation sector while accommodating the rise in work from anywhere policies.

The summit is a collaborative product research & development process between AltoVita, employees, leading Relocation Management Companies (RMCs), global mobility managers of multinational companies, and corporate housing experts. Over three months, and spanning five continents, thought leaders from across the globe will join AltoVita to present live product development sessions aimed to modernize corporate talent mobility and corporate relocation efforts everywhere.

"The mobility sector of corporate housing relocation is full of legacy solutions that reinforce complacency and lack incentives to promote innovation," said Vivi Cahyadi Himmel, CEO and co-founder of AltoVita. "Being a product-driven technology company, our job is to intimately analyze the most challenging issue & concerns that our industry faces daily. With the Corporate Housing Innovation Summit, we're bringing together the sector's most innovative minds to embrace and create a modernized future."

Starting today, AltoVita will embark on Phase 1 of the summit. This phase, dedicated to "Discovery & Design Thinking," focuses on identifying the unique challenges of relocation housing specific to North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. In a session moderated by Chris Roberts, Director of Innovation of the global relocation management company, Aires, and Ben Cross, the host of the popular relocation daily show Love + Relo, participants will share challenges, ideas, and submit the most urgent problems impacting each region.

The remaining three phases include:

Phase 2 Prototype & Iteration ( April 12-16, 2021 ): A dedicated product team will analyze the Phase 1 insights and develop solutions that tackle the specific challenges for each region.

A dedicated product team will analyze the Phase 1 insights and develop solutions that tackle the specific challenges for each region. Phase 3 Soft-launch & Testing ( May 3-7, 2021 ): A cohort from each continent will be given private access to trial the actual products. Feedback will and incorporated before the final products are showcased.

A cohort from each continent will be given private access to trial the actual products. Feedback will and incorporated before the final products are showcased. Final Phase Product Launch ( June 7-11, 2021 ): Over the course of five days, each region's specifically designed product will be presented and discussed by continent ambassadors.

The general public is invited to take part in both Discovery & Design Thinking and the Product Launch phases. To learn more about the Corporate Housing Innovation Summit and registration, please visit http://altovita.com/innovation-summit/

About AltoVita

AltoVita is a trusted cloud-based global accommodation platform that delivers a duty of care compliant housing solutions, including private and serviced apartments, villas, and homes worldwide.

Our Enterprise Solution combines the instant-booking experience consumers expect, with the care of a Tri-regional Reservations and Guest Experience teams. The result enables corporate clients and relocation companies to provide a wider variety of cost-effective, compliant options, while still providing mobile employees a sense of choice.

AltoVita's headquarters are in London, with regional offices in Singapore and Plano, TX.

