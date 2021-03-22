Altoz Introduces World's First Tracked Stand-On Mower

The TSX's most obvious feature is its aggressive 11-inch wide all-terrain track. The patented, industry-exclusive TSX track system bridges gaps found in rough terrain and is complemented by TorqFlex front suspension with 13-inch flat-free tires to decrease chassis bounce and increase operator control. Together with its rear axle torsion suspension, the result is stability with low ground pressure, minimal compaction and an industry-best ride.

The TSX is the world's first tracked stand-on mower...Slopes, ditches and wet areas are no longer off-limits.

At the heart of the TSX control center is the ergonomic, adjustable hand rests and adjustable shock-absorbing rider platform. The low center of gravity platform allows ample room for foot movement, and side-mounted foot stands provide secure footing and increased control while mowing off-camber terrain. SmarTrac Pro and electric dial throttle controls are intuitive and within easy reach. The 61-inch HV All-terrain deck is built to take on the toughest assignments. Laminated 7-gauge steel deck with three spindles and six swing blades and a sloped back rear discharge can process heavy and damp material efficiently. And equipped with a 29.5 horsepower Kawasaki FX850V-EFI engine, the TSX has more than enough muscle to power through challenging mowing conditions.

With its rare mix of power, maneuverability and stability, the TSX is sure to add value to the bottom line when reclaiming steep slopes, lowlands, soft and wet areas, and rough and technical terrain. Altoz designed this mower for lawn care professionals, city utility departments, government entities and multi-acre homeowners.

The TSX will find its way onto dealership floors beginning early April.

Based in Greenbush, Minnesota, Altoz is an outdoor power equipment company built by an experienced team of engineering specialists, turf-industry professionals and powersports industry leaders. Altoz is inspired by a passion for excellence in ZTR mowers and dedicated to lawn care enthusiasts who appreciate and expect the finest mowing experience. Find the latest Altoz innovations at Altoz.com.

