Altoz's TSX 561 i Wins 2021 Pro Tool Innovation Award

The judge's statement on the TSX reads: "Altoz took the concept of their tracked zero turn mower and applied it to the TSX 561 i to make a commercial-grade stand-on mower that cuts where others can't. In combination with the rear axle torsion suspension, the track system offers two major benefits—increased traction and decreased ground effect. Whether you're mowing the slopes of an overpass or cutting sections that risk getting the mower stuck and leaving ruts, the TSX has you covered."

PTIA winners were chosen on a combination of factors: innovative features, advanced power delivery, groundbreaking ergonomics, technological advancements, advancements in jobsite safety and value.

More than 470 products vied for a chance to take home a 2021 Pro Tool Innovation Award. "This is our 9th year hosting the PTIA Awards, and we continue to be amazed at the level of innovation revealed through manufacturers' relentless pursuit of innovation. We saw phenomenal innovation in the areas of jobsite efficiency, safety, and productivity," said Clint DeBoer, Executive Director of the Pro Tool Innovation Awards.

"We are thrilled to accept this award and excited about what the TSX has to offer lawn care professionals. It provides them the ability to mow areas they were not able to safely or efficiently mow before," said Dennis Brazier, Owner and CEO of Altoz.

About the Pro Tool Innovation Awards

The annual Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA) began in 2013. The Pro Tool Innovation Awards seek to discover and recognize the most innovative tools, accessories, and products across a wide variety of industries and categories. Learn more at protoolinnovationawards.com

About Altoz

Based in Greenbush, Minnesota, Altoz is an outdoor power equipment company built by an experienced team of engineering specialists and turf-industry professionals. Altoz is inspired by a passion for excellence in ZTR mowers and dedicated to lawn care professionals who appreciate and expect the finest mowing experience. Learn more at Altoz.com

