ALTR and OneTrust Announce Partnership to Enable Businesses to Identify and Mitigate Security and Privacy Risks to Data

AUSTIN, Texas and ATLANTA, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTR, the leading provider of advanced data security for data-driven enterprises, today announced a partnership with OneTrust, the #1 fastest-growing company on the Inc. 500 and category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. With the partnership, the companies are providing an integrated solution for data governance and protection, enabling businesses to discover and classify sensitive data in their organizations, set policy and governance over the data, and protect data in motion and at rest.

As more organizations are moving their data workloads to cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, the need to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data is critical as leaders look to mitigate risk and protect against security threats. The ALTR and OneTrust partnership provides businesses with the ability to meet the risks of innovating in the cloud head-on with visibility into where sensitive data is stored so that access can be automated and governed. The integration further enables organizations to confidently demonstrate compliance with global privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and others.

The partnership brings together OneTrust DataGovernance with ALTR's Data Consumption Governance and Data Protection Service which together provide granular control over data to automatically discover, classify, and control access to sensitive personal data. Joint customers benefit from powerful, automated governance and security through a simple, cloud native integration.

"We're thrilled to partner with OneTrust to bring our common customers more powerful ways to govern and protect sensitive data across their organizations and in the cloud," said Dave Sikora, CEO at ALTR. "OneTrust's model for data discovery and classification, combined with ALTRs data intelligence, governance, and security capabilities provide an industry-leading protection solution for customers across all industries."

"OneTrust and ALTR's partnership will provide our customers with a seamless way to automatically enforce data governance policies, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance with a simple, integrated approach", said Blake Brannon, OneTrust CTO. "ALTR's data consumption and protection capabilities combined with OneTrust DataDiscovery and DataGovernance will enable businesses to confidently detect and protect their sensitive data."

Join ALTR and OneTrust for a live demonstration of this integration on May 12th.

About ALTR

ALTR delivers data security as a service to the data-driven enterprise. Our cloud-native approach goes beyond traditional access controls, using intelligence around data consumption to create granular policy on data, ensuring the right data goes to the right resource at the right time. ALTR requires no code, no software installation, and supports organizations' modern data architectures. Data security is hard. ALTR makes it easy.

To learn more, visit altr.com

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust . More than 8,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

The OneTrust platform is backed by 140 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena; AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com

