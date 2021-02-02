ALTR Announces Availability of Market's First Native Cloud Platform Delivering Observability, Governance, and Protection of Sensitive Data on Snowflake

With the ALTR Cloud Integration for Snowflake, users can configure ALTR to detect and stop many forms of data breaches. Tweet this

ALTR is among the first and only security solutions to stop and prevent credentialed threats to data in Snowflake by detecting and responding to abnormal consumption of data. With the ALTR Cloud Integration for Snowflake, users can configure ALTR to detect and stop many forms of data breaches relating to stolen or misused credentials, extending role-based access controls into the next generation by placing policy over the data, and not the user.

"As data discovery, access, and sharing in the cloud accelerates, there's an increased need for visibility into data consumption so that organizations can connect the dots and defend against security threats," said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy at Snowflake. "ALTR can provide visibility into users accessing data, and provide that telemetry via Snowflake Data Marketplace for combining with other datasets in a security data lake."

"Businesses are increasingly moving sensitive data workloads to integrated data platforms like Snowflake, and as they do, traditional security perimeters have vanished. With this, the need for governance and protection at the data layer has become paramount," said David Sikora, CEO at ALTR. "Working in parallel with Snowflake, ALTR brings zero-trust to the SQL layer, and scales with the platform making it possible to process safe and secure queries at cloud-scale with ease."

Snowflake offers a single, integrated platform for secure and easy access to all of an organization's data, with near infinite scalability and built-in data governance. Since many security or privacy problems arise from the theft of credentials, it is essential to have governance and protection that goes to the query level in order to mitigate risk around malicious data exfiltration or privacy exposure events.

While traditional data security tools are deployed into network infrastructure, ALTR is a service that is uniquely integrated into the critical path of data at the individual data-request level of actual application workloads. This enables Snowflake users with the ability to observe and govern data consumption, automatically detect and respond to abnormal usage, and shield sensitive data against credentialed threats and attacks on data-driven applications.

Snowflake users can also continually optimize their experience by analyzing how they use their own data. ALTR provides a highly detailed, tamper-resistant record of all requests along with any anomalies and related administrative actions. These consumption and security events can be shared with security incident and event management platforms (SIEMs) like Splunk or read out from Snowflake Data Marketplace for ingestion into a security data lake for analysis.

Free 7-day Trial

Snowflake customers can try ALTR's cloud-native platform integration and see first-hand how ALTR stops anomalous data consumption and mitigates data risk in Snowflake with a free 7-day trial .

About ALTR

ALTR delivers data security as a service to the data-driven enterprise. Our cloud-native approach goes beyond traditional access controls, using intelligence around data consumption to create granular policy on data, ensuring the right data goes to the right resource at the right time. ALTR requires no code, no software installation, and supports organizations' modern data architectures. Data security is hard. ALTR makes it easy.

ALTR is a trademark or registered trademarks of ALTR Solutions, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE ALTR

Related Links

https://www.altr.com/

