ALTR CEO Amish Shah to Speak at Dubai Diamond Conference
Created diamond expert among global industry leaders to discuss tech evolution and market disruption
Sep 19, 2019, 16:01 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering created diamond expert Amish Shah, CEO of ALTR Created Diamonds, will speak at the Dubai Diamond Conference on September 26 at the Almas Conference Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The fourth-annual conference, organized by the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), will feature prestigious speakers focused on the theme of "Disruption in Diamonds: Harnessing Innovation and Technology for Positive Change." More than 400 government officials, diamond producers, financiers, retailers and executives will convene at the event to discuss current developments influencing the diamond industry and plan to shape the sector for success in the future.
High-profile speakers include keynote speaker UAE Minister of State H.E Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, DMCC Executive Chairman and CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and GEMDAX founder Anish Aggarwal, among other dignitaries and industry leaders.
Shah's panel, "Market Disruption: The Advent of Lab-Grown Diamonds – What Does it Mean For the Diamond Sector?", taking place from 2:30 – 3:45 p.m., will examine how natural and created diamonds will interact in the consumer markets now that gem-quality diamonds can be produced to be physically equivalent to their mined counterparts. The panel, including top-level executives from De Beers, Caspian Venture Capital and Mountain Province, will also address the implications of the increasing availability of improved, cost-effective laboratory technologies compared to rising costs of mined diamonds.
Shah will be the only leader of a created diamond company speaking at the conference, and in fact is the first representative of the sector to ever be invited to speak there.
"The introduction of disruptive forces like shifting consumer demand, supply chain changes, automated manufacturing and emerging technologies has brought the diamond industry to an inflection point. This is an ideal time for the key players to come together to better understand how to navigate the sector's new ecosystem," said Shah. "I look forward to the opportunity to discuss how created diamonds can create new opportunities, stimulate consumer demand, and ultimately help keep the diamond industry relevant and thriving."
About ALTR Created Diamonds
The pioneer of the global lab-grown diamond revolution, ALTR Created Diamonds and its parent company, R.A. Riam, combine an 85-year legacy of expertise in the diamond industry with cutting-edge proprietary technology to create the purest form of diamonds – Type IIA – known to man. Led by third-generation diamantaire Amish Shah, ALTR is the world's only vertically integrated created diamond house. The company's 48 patents on its unique, award-winning cuts deliver bigger, more brilliant diamonds of unparalleled quality. With headquarters in New York City, ALTR's global retail presence spans 35 countries. For more information, visit altr.nyc.
