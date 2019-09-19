ALTR CEO Amish Shah to Speak at Dubai Diamond Conference

Shah's panel, "Market Disruption: The Advent of Lab-Grown Diamonds – What Does it Mean For the Diamond Sector?", taking place from 2:30 – 3:45 p.m., will examine how natural and created diamonds will interact in the consumer markets now that gem-quality diamonds can be produced to be physically equivalent to their mined counterparts. The panel, including top-level executives from De Beers, Caspian Venture Capital and Mountain Province, will also address the implications of the increasing availability of improved, cost-effective laboratory technologies compared to rising costs of mined diamonds.

Shah will be the only leader of a created diamond company speaking at the conference, and in fact is the first representative of the sector to ever be invited to speak there.

"The introduction of disruptive forces like shifting consumer demand, supply chain changes, automated manufacturing and emerging technologies has brought the diamond industry to an inflection point. This is an ideal time for the key players to come together to better understand how to navigate the sector's new ecosystem," said Shah. "I look forward to the opportunity to discuss how created diamonds can create new opportunities, stimulate consumer demand, and ultimately help keep the diamond industry relevant and thriving."

About ALTR Created Diamonds

The pioneer of the global lab-grown diamond revolution, ALTR Created Diamonds and its parent company, R.A. Riam, combine an 85-year legacy of expertise in the diamond industry with cutting-edge proprietary technology to create the purest form of diamonds – Type IIA – known to man. Led by third-generation diamantaire Amish Shah, ALTR is the world's only vertically integrated created diamond house. The company's 48 patents on its unique, award-winning cuts deliver bigger, more brilliant diamonds of unparalleled quality. With headquarters in New York City, ALTR's global retail presence spans 35 countries. For more information, visit altr.nyc.

