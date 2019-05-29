ALTR Created Diamonds Aligns With Unround, & Unconventional Diamantaire H. Dipak

"We are very pleased to announce this pivotal development," said Amish Shah president of ALTR Created Diamonds. "Our CoVentures alliance will exponentially enhance our penetration of markets all over the world, but most significantly in the Eurozone and the Asia Pacific regions. We will be able to leverage some significant synergies," he added "they are experts in converting earth mined rough diamonds into new categories of desirable jewelry, we are doing the same with ALTR Created Diamonds."

UNROUND, UNBORING, UNPRECEDENTED

And this is not just any diamantaire, H. Dipak established itself as a powerhouse in the 1990s by becoming the main force behind the princess cut diamond phenomenon, just as the princess cut became the most popular fancy shaped diamond ever used for engagement rings. H. Dipak then coined the ground breaking concept of "Unrounds" and became the world-leading specialist in fancy shaped diamonds overall. H Dipak employs over 3,500 employees and operates out of a 50,000 square foot corporate head office in Mumbai. Recent success stories include strategic partnership with "Divine Solitaires" and exciting new brands with retail stores "Unsaid Library" and "Her Story".

UPCOMING, UPSCALE, UPSTART

ALTR Created Diamonds, led by Amish Shah, a third-generation diamond and jewelry entrepreneur, has captured the imagination of the modern consumer like never before with its bigger and more brilliant Type IIA created diamonds. The pioneering brand caters to the discerning modern consumer with exceptional quality and innovation, transforming aspirational luxury into attainable luxury. Headquartered in New York, ALTR Created Diamonds has offices in Hong Kong and Mumbai as well as satellite offices in South Korea and Australia to support its rapidly growing distribution in those regions.

H. Dipak sponsored CoVentures serves as an incubator for disruptive young brands in the fields of design, technology and retail. ALTR may well be its first poster child.

Hitesh Mehta, Chairman, CoVentures, states, "We are thrilled to align with ALTR Created Diamonds. ALTR is the leading player in the lab-grown diamond sector, and at the forefront of driving a new wave of consumer desire towards the diamond jewelry category. We see great opportunities for ALTR to open up new markets and capture enormous global interest we have witnessed for their product."

H. Dipak will continue to run independently as a leading natural diamond business, the company's significant experience and expertise will help augment the alliance between CoVentures and ALTR Created Diamonds.

"This alliance is an important step in our mission to provide unique product offerings and cement our position as a dynamic leader in the created diamond category. CoVentures is the best possible partner for us, given its modern, innovative and dynamic approach," says Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds.

About ALTR Created Diamonds

ALTR Created Diamonds, produced exclusively by R.A. Riam Group, offers unparalleled quality, innovative technology, and the most brilliant created diamonds and created diamond jewelry. The ownership of the parent company RIAM Group has 85 years of experience in the diamond and fine jewelry industry. R.A. Riam Group has the knowledge and expertise to bring vertical and integrated manufacturing of created diamonds and created diamond jewelry to an international market. As a division of this company and the only vertically-integrated diamond enterprise that provides a true end-to-end product, ALTR creates the purest form of diamonds (Type IIA diamonds) known to man.

