ALTR Created Diamonds Announces Milestone With Expansion Into 20 Countries

Led by Amish Shah, a third-generation diamond and jewelry manufacturer, ALTR Created Diamonds has captured the imagination of the modern consumer like never before with its larger carats at better value. ALTR Created Diamonds has opened satellite offices in South Korea and Australia to support its rapidly growing distribution in the regions.

"We are thrilled to bring ALTR Created Diamonds to retailers in more than 20 countries," said Mr. Shah, President of R.A. Riam Group. "The addition of Australia, Germany, and South Korea to ALTR's global distribution network marks an important milestone in the brand's aggressive growth and international expansion.''

ALTR Created Diamonds is a brand forged out of technology to amplify code of diamonds with greater size, brilliance, and impact. Employing proprietary technology to replicate the conditions whereby diamonds form in nature, ALTR creates bigger, more brilliant certified Type IIA lab grown diamonds, identical in chemical, optical, and physical composition to the finest mined diamonds in the world. Every ALTR Created Diamond carries undiminished value and authenticity with certifications from Gem Certification and Assurance Lab (GCAL).

Because ALTR is vertically aligned, it is the only Created Diamond house with the supporting infrastructure not only to grow, cut and polish its supply of Type IIA Created Diamonds, but also design, manufacture and distribute fine Created Diamond jewelry. As part of its commitment to supply chain transparency and integrity, ALTR is also the only Created Diamond house with documented ethical and legal compliance at every stage of the process.

Employing proprietary technology to replicate the conditions whereby diamonds form in nature, ALTR creates certified Type IIA lab grown diamonds that are identical to chemical, optical and physical composition as the world's finest mined diamonds. Because ALTR is vertically aligned, it is the only Created Diamond house with the supporting infrastructure not only to grow, cut and polish its supply of Type IIA Created Diamonds, but also design, manufacture and distribute fine Created Diamond jewelry. ALTR Created Diamonds carry certification from Gem Certification and Assurance Lab (GCAL).

With an extensive design archive and more than 22 exclusive, patented diamond cuts, ALTR Created Diamonds offers a full line of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings sold under the ALTR brand name.

For more information on the ALTR Created Diamonds, please visit www.ALTR.NYC.

About ALTR Created Diamonds

ALTR Created Diamonds are branded lab-grown diamonds created exclusively by RIAM Group. ALTR is solely devoted to creating high-quality diamonds and stunning jewelry designed around these diamonds. The ownership of the parent company RIAM Group has 75 years of experience in the mined diamond industry. RIAM Group has the background and knowledge to bring vertical and integrated manufacturing of Created Diamonds and jewelry made from those diamonds to an international market. RIAM Group is the only fully vertical manufacturer of both mined diamond jewelry and Created Diamond jewelry. The ALTR division of the group manufactures only Created Diamond jewelry.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altr-created-diamonds-announces-milestone-with-expansion-into-20-countries-300628258.html

SOURCE ALTR Created Diamonds

Related Links

http://www.altr.nyc

