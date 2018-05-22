ALTR Created Diamonds Announces Presence At JCK Las Vegas 2018

JCK attendees will have the opportunity to experience the world of ALTR in environment highlighting the brand's mission to bring back the desire for diamonds with Created Diamonds that Shine Brighter, just like their wearers. Premiering at JCK 2018, ALTR has produced the most advanced film ever made on the science, technology and artisanship behind diamond growing. Never before has the birth of a diamond from the "seed" of Type IIA form of carbon crystal been captured in such detail or with such accuracy.

An ode to the irresistible pull of Created Diamonds, ALTR will display its one-of-a-kind, handmade River of Light necklace with 630 ALTR Created Diamonds totaling 30 carats. Reminiscent of a sparkling river, two streams of diamonds – 535 round and 95 pear shaped diamonds – flow together and combine into a domed triangle with brilliant complex texture. The River Of Light necklace is handmade in 18 kt Recycled white gold and consists of both articulated and rigid sections. Alongside, ALTR will also showcase a unique selection of pink Created Diamonds in the most valued and desirable hues on the market.

"ALTR Created Diamonds will have a presence at JCK Las Vegas like never before," said Mr. Shah, President of R.A. Riam Group. "I am honored to have the opportunity to bring our unique brand of Created Diamonds to the industry's leading show and excited to present ALTR in such a new and exciting way."

Led by Amish Shah, a third-generation diamond and jewelry manufacturer, ALTR Created Diamonds has captured imagination of the modern consumer like never before with its larger carats at better value. Now selling all over the world, ALTR Created Diamonds distributes to 20 countries including the United States, EU, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, China, India, Canada, Thailand, South Korea, Israel, and South Africa.

Because ALTR is vertically aligned, it is the only Created Diamond house with the supporting infrastructure to not only grow, cut and polish its supply of Type IIA Created Diamonds, but also design, manufacture and distribute fine Created Diamond jewelry. Employing proprietary technology to replicate the conditions whereby diamonds form in nature, ALTR creates certified Type IIA lab grown diamonds that are identical to chemical, optical and physical composition as the world's finest mined diamonds. As part of its commitment to supply chain transparency and integrity, ALTR is also the only Created Diamond house with documented ethical and legal compliance at every stage of the process.

With an extensive design archive and more than 22 exclusive, patented diamond cuts, ALTR Created Diamonds offers a full line of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings sold under the ALTR brand name.

For more information on the ALTR Created Diamonds, please visit www.ALTR.NYC.

About ALTR Created Diamonds

ALTR Created Diamonds are branded lab-grown diamonds created exclusively by RIAM Group. ALTR is solely devoted to creating high-quality diamonds and stunning jewelry designed around these diamonds. The ownership of the parent company RIAM Group has 75 years of experience in the mined diamond industry. RIAM Group has the background and knowledge to bring vertical and integrated manufacturing of created diamonds and jewelry made from those diamonds to an international market. RIAM Group is the only fully vertical manufacturer of both mined diamond jewelry and created diamond jewelry. The ALTR division of the group manufactures only created diamond jewelry.

