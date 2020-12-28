ALTR Created Diamonds Featured on the Upcoming Premiere Episode of CNBC's "Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis"

"It is a matter of pride and a great opportunity for ALTR Created Diamonds to showcase the burgeoning lab-grown diamonds market and our place as its pioneer," says President Amish Shah. "Many companies miss out on waves of innovation, no matter the industry. The key to driving meaningful change is to know when and how to abandon tradition and pivot to win new strategic advantages. Capitalizing on the phenomenon of disruptive innovation does not happen overnight, although at times to an outsider it may feel that way."

Tune in to watch the premiere episode of "Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis" tomorrow, December 29, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC-TV.

About ALTR Created Diamonds:

ALTR Created Diamonds is the world's leading lab-grown diamond company, offering unparalleled quality, innovative technology, and brilliant created diamonds and created diamond jewelry. Owned by R.A. Riam Group with its 85 years of experience in the diamond and fine jewelry industry, ALTR combines a legacy of expertise with cutting-edge, proprietary technology to create the purest form of diamonds – Type IIA – known to man. For more information, visit altr.nyc.

