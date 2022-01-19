ALTR CREATED DIAMONDS HONORS THEIR SUCCESS IN CREATING THE LAB GROWN DIAMOND MARKET
Jan 19, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTR Created Diamonds, the world's leading lab-grown diamond company, is commemorating their hard work as the pioneer in the lab grown diamond industry having been the driving force in establishing the marketplace and helping it flourish.
Over the course of the last six years ALTR Created Diamonds has worked to educate the industry and consumers on the value of lab grown diamonds to the jewelry industry. Through their innovations in technology, education, and more they have created the lab grown diamond marketplace and category to the multibillion-dollar industry producing upwards of 3 million carats per year that it is today.
"We have worked diligently to establish and grow the lab grown diamond marketplace in both the eyes of the consumer and industry leaders," says Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds. "ALTR's commitment to the highest standards of integrity and creating beautiful larger diamonds at unprecedented value has captured the imagination of the modern consumer like never before".
ALTR Created Diamond's industry highlights include:
- First to Bring Lab Grown Diamond Fine Jewelry to the Market: ALTR unveiled the world's first lab-grown diamond jewelry line (Firefly Collection) at the JCK Las Vegas Trade show.
- First Lab Grown Diamond Brand in a Retail Store: in 2016, ALTR became the first in-store Brand of created white diamonds and fine jewelry to Borsheims followed by Helzberg in 2017, both Berkshire Hathaway Companies, the oldest and most trusted jewelry retailers.
- Brought the First Lab Grown Diamond Consumer Brand to the Market: ALTR, in 2017, launched its first-ever consumer brand, LOVEMONSTER made exclusively from ALTR Created Diamonds featuring larger carat, Type IIa diamonds and won the award for the best brand debut at JCK.
- First Lab Grown Diamond Growing Film: In 2018, ALTR unveiled the world's first ground-breaking diamond growing film at JCK Las Vegas to educate the consumers.
- First Lab Grown Diamond Company Operating in Australia: ALTR Created Diamonds was launched into the Australian market at the 2018 Showcase Jewellery Conference.
- First Lab Grown Diamond Company Operating in Poland: ALTR, in 2019, exclusively partnered with W.KRUK, the oldest jewelry brand in Poland, to provide created diamonds for W.KRUK's "New Diamonds" line of jewelry.
- "The Pink Rose" Largest Lab Grown Pink Diamond in the World: ALTR, in 2018, showcased a 4-carat lab grown pink diamond, the largest in the world, at Borsheims Fine Jewelers.
- First Lab Grown Diamond Company in Canadian Retail Stores: ALTR became the first lab grown diamond company in Canadian retail stores with their partnership with Birks.
- ALTR Created Diamonds Featured on the Premiere Episode of CNBC's "Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis": ALTR was featured as the pioneers in the industry outlining the development of their lab-grown diamonds and the effects the company has had on the diamond market.
- Standardized Use of E-Certificates: ALTR was the driving force behind the standardization of the use of e-certificates and QR codes in the jewelry industry.
- Won First Place for Laboratory-Created/Gemstone Jewelry Category Of 2020 Instore Design Awards: ALTR secured first prize in the 2020 INSTORE Design Awards for Laboratory-Created Diamond and/or Gemstone Jewelry for their 35-carat necklace called 'Indra's Net', which is thought to be the first high-carriage jewelry piece ever to be created in the lab-grown diamond category.
For more information on the ALTR Created Diamonds, please visit WWW.ALTR.NYC
About ALTR Created Diamonds
ALTR Created Diamonds, the undisputed creator of the lab grown diamond market, is advancing the future of jewelry through its technological innovations, consumer and jeweler education, environmental initiatives, and top industry artisans with over 90 years of experience. Creating the purest form of diamonds known to man – Type IIa – in the only vertically integrated diamond house worldwide. ALTR has 49 patents, providing both created diamonds and uniquely created diamond jewelry that shape our experience of a brilliant diamond.
SOURCE ALTR Created Diamonds
Share this article