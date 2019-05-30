ALTR Created Diamonds Launches Groundbreaking ALTR X Collection

As the leading created diamond brand, ALTR blends traditional diamond-industry expertise with modern innovation, and has taken the coveted Hearts and Arrows Super Ideal Cut, developed by diamond cutters at GIA Japan in the 1980s, to new heights. It is the perfect fusion of three essential design factors: ideal cut, excellent optical symmetry, and an optically innovative cut scheme, based on the scientific analysis of diamond refraction. The traditional pattern of eight hearts and arrows is at last reimagined – a staggering hundred years after the 57-facet brilliant-cut diamond was first defined.

Certified by GCAL, the world's leading diamond certification institute, created diamonds are polished at 100X magnification and cut by master craftsmen – taking four times as long to cut and polish – making it a product of, both, artistic skill and technology. The diamond is grown in proprietary ALTR Diamond Reactors from slivers of the highest quality Type IIA diamond. This produces the purest diamond known to man – one with the fewest impurities, and peerless brilliance. The most exquisite and fierce Type IIA patented cut diamond, it shines brighter than ever as a beacon of 100% pure and eternal love.

"ALTR X was born from a relentless pursuit for the most brilliant diamond," says Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds. "We're proud to offer our customers a world-class created diamond with an optimal one-of-a-kind pattern, cut and clarity that lives up to the ALTR promise of always shining brighter, in a true homage to pure love."

The launch follows a period of explosive success for the brand, which recently reported unparalleled growth across the market during Q4 of 2018. A collection that caters to the discerning contemporary consumer, ALTR X remarkably transforms aspirational luxury into attainable luxury.

ALTR Created Diamonds will be debuting the groundbreaking ALTR X Collection at The JCK Tradeshow. To view the entire collection, please visit ALTR Created Diamonds, Booth #15075, Sands Expo, Las Vegas, May 31-June 3, 2019.

The link for the ALTR X Film: https://vimeo.com/338893609

ALTR Created Diamonds, produced exclusively by R.A. Riam Group, offers unparalleled quality, innovative technology, and the most brilliant created diamonds and created diamond jewelry. The ownership of the parent company RIAM Group has 85 years of experience in the diamond and fine jewelry industry. , R.A. Riam Group has the knowledge and expertise to bring vertical and integrated manufacturing of created diamonds and created diamond jewelry to an international market. As a division of this company and the only vertically-integrated diamond enterprise that provides a true end-to-end product, ALTR creates the purest form of diamonds (Type IIA diamonds) known to man.

