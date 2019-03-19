ALTR Created Diamonds Shares The New Rules For Diamond Buying

This news comes on the heels of the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) 's declaration that regardless of lab-grown or mined, technological advances to develop created diamonds have essentially the same optical, physical and chemical properties as mined diamonds, thus, they are diamonds.

"This ruling from the FTC was significant because it is based on scientific facts and now consumers can make informed diamond purchasing decisions," offered Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds. "In addition, now we can offer a modern approach on what to look for when buying a diamond and ensure they are educated about their diamond purchase."

Retailers have seen an influx of customers looking to buy diamonds that are more beautiful and sustainable options. ALTR Created Diamonds offers their expertise on what they should consider as they make the big purchase:

Cut – "As we have seen, more linear shapes are on the decline and from a fashion perspective curves are very much back in style," states Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds. "Whether oval, round or pear-shaped, brides-to-be are looking for softer lines and more feminine shapes in their stones."

Color – "While white diamonds continue to be a popular choice, we have noticed more and more brides are eschewing the traditional colorless stone, and opting instead for a subtle blush, canary or even pastel blue-hued diamond," Shah continues.

Clarity – "Created diamonds are often superior stones when compared to their mined counterparts," states Shah. "At ALTR, we only create Type IIA Diamonds, known for their brightness and clarity. But what we really like to say, is that because she's getting the ring that she loves, we're enabling her to truly shine brighter."

Carat – "Bigger is better! With more consumers able to afford the size that she truly desires, engagement ring shopping, which used to be a negotiation involved in getting one party to up their budget while the other party lowered their expectations, is no longer such," declares Shah. "Now, a couple is able to walk into a store and get something even larger than expected that fits squarely within their budget. Everyone walks away overjoyed – and what is better than that?"

Employing proprietary technology to replicate the conditions whereby diamonds form in nature, ALTR creates certified Type IIA created grown diamonds that are identical to chemical, optical and physical composition as the world's finest mined diamonds. Because ALTR is vertically aligned, it is the only created diamond house with the supporting infrastructure not only to grow, cut and polish its own supply of Type IIA created diamonds, but also design, manufacture and distribute fine created diamond jewelry. ALTR Created Diamonds carry certification from Gem Certification and Assurance Lab (GCAL). In essence, the quality and clarity of the diamonds is unparalleled – truly providing a stone that a couple will always remember and cherish.

With an extensive design archive and more than 22 exclusive, patented diamond cuts, the ALTR Created Diamond holiday collection truly has something for everyone on your list this holiday season. ALTR Created Diamonds is now selling all over the world including in the United States, EU, China, Australia, India, Canada, Thailand, South Korea, Israel and South Africa, ALTR Created Diamonds is experiencing aggressive growth and international expansion. For more information on the ALTR Created Diamonds, please visit www.ALTR.NYC.

About ALTR Created Diamonds

ALTR Created Diamonds are branded lab-grown diamonds created exclusively by RIAM Group. ALTR is solely devoted to creating high-quality diamonds and stunning jewelry designed around these diamonds. The ownership of the parent company RIAM Group has 75 years of experience in the mined diamond industry. RIAM Group has the background and knowledge to bring vertical and integrated manufacturing of created diamonds and jewelry made from those diamonds to an international market. RIAM Group is the only fully vertical manufacturer of both mined diamond jewelry and created diamond jewelry. The ALTR division of the group manufactures only created diamond jewelry.

