ALTR Created Diamonds Unveils The World's Largest Pink Created Diamond

Alongside the ALTR's record breaking Pink Created Diamond, ALTR will also showcase a selection of Exquisite Pink Created Diamonds ranging from 1 to 3 carats in the most valued and desirable hues on the market. Accounting for less than .01 percent of production, gem-quality pink Created Diamonds are extremely rare and sought after.

"ALTR is honored to be selected as the Exclusive Created Diamond Bridal Brand available at Borsheims Fine Jewelry Store," said Mr. Amish Shah, President of R.A. Riam Group. "We couldn't more excited to bring our unique brand of Created Diamonds to such an American institution and thrilled to present the world's largest pink Created Diamond during this year's Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Weekend."

Led by Amish Shah, a third-generation diamond and jewelry manufacturer, ALTR Created Diamonds has captured imagination of the modern consumer like never before with its larger carats at better value. Now selling all over the world, ALTR Created Diamonds distributes to 20 countries including the United States, EU, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, China, India, Canada, Thailand, South Korea, Israel, and South Africa.

Because ALTR is vertically aligned, it is the only Created Diamond house with the supporting infrastructure to not only grow, cut and polish its supply of Type IIA Created Diamonds, but also design, manufacture and distribute fine Created Diamond jewelry. Employing proprietary technology to replicate the conditions whereby diamonds form in nature, ALTR creates certified Type IIA lab grown diamonds that are identical to chemical, optical and physical composition as the world's finest mined diamonds. As part of its commitment to supply chain transparency and integrity, ALTR is also the only Created Diamond house with documented ethical and legal compliance at every stage of the process.

With an extensive design archive and more than 22 exclusive, patented diamond cuts, ALTR Created Diamonds offers a full line of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings sold under the ALTR brand name.

For more information on the ALTR Created Diamonds, please visit www.ALTR.NYC.

About ALTR Created Diamonds

ALTR Created Diamonds are branded lab-grown diamonds created exclusively by RIAM Group. ALTR is solely devoted to creating high-quality diamonds and stunning jewelry designed around these diamonds. The ownership of the parent company RIAM Group has 75 years of experience in the mined diamond industry. RIAM Group has the background and knowledge to bring vertical and integrated manufacturing of Created Diamonds and jewelry made from those diamonds to an international market. RIAM Group is the only fully vertical manufacturer of both mined diamond jewelry and created diamond jewelry. The ALTR division of the group manufactures only created diamond jewelry.

