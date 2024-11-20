ALTRA | SANEXEN Wins 2024 Sustainable Remediation Brownie Award

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - ALTRA | SANEXEN has been honored with the coveted 2024 Brownie Award for Sustainable Remediation, showcasing their innovative approach to complex environmental challenges. The award-winning project, a collaboration with Vivenda and the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs, transformed a former quarry in Montreal into a thriving residential development.

Overcoming Unprecedented Challenges

The project site presented a formidable challenge with its intricate soil contamination profile, featuring a hazardous mix of organic and inorganic compounds, including persistent petroleum hydrocarbons. ALTRA | SANEXEN's team of environmental experts rose to the occasion, devising a three-pronged remediation strategy: strategic excavation of contaminated soils to the groundwater table, cutting-edge in-situ treatment for petroleum hydrocarbon contamination, innovative risk assessment approach for metal-contaminated soils. This multifaceted solution not only addressed the site's complex contamination issues but also paved the way for sustainable urban development.

Redefining Brownfield Redevelopment

The approval of ALTRA | SANEXEN's remediation plan marked a turning point in brownfield redevelopment practices. It enabled the seamless construction of a four-story residential building with underground parking, all while the in-situ treatment continued – a testament to the efficiency and effectiveness of the company's approach.

Sean Pierce, President and CEO, stated, "This prestigious award is a recognition of our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in tackling complex environmental challenges. Our success in this project exemplifies our commitment to creating sustainable, resilient cities and communities for future generations."

Setting New Industry Standards

ALTRA | SANEXEN's win in the 2024 Brownie Awards underscores their position as industry leaders in sustainable remediation. This project serves as a blueprint for future brownfield redevelopments, demonstrating how innovative environmental solutions can unlock the potential of challenging urban sites.

The Brownie Awards recognize the builders, innovators and visionaries who are dedicated to the rehabilitation of brownfield sites that were once contaminated, under-utilized and undeveloped into productive residential and commercial projects that contribute to the growth of healthy communities across Canada.

About ALTRA | SANEXEN

ALTRA | SANEXEN, a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of water and environmental solutions for over 40 years. With its key business lines – Water and Environmental Services and Water Infrastructure Solutions – ALTRA | SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. ALTRA | SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today. For more information, visit altragroup.com.

SOURCE Altra-Sanexen