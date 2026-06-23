Altrata's World Ultra Wealth Report 2026 Finds the Global Ultra Wealthy Population Reaches All-Time High of 556,850 Individuals

The second consecutive year of double-digit growth marks the strongest annual expansion since 2017, as AI-driven wealth creation, geopolitical realignment, and accelerating intergenerational transfers reshape the global ultra wealthy landscape

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Altrata, a leader in intelligence on the wealthy and well-connected, releases the World Ultra Wealth Report 2026, the 14th edition of its flagship annual analysis of the global ultra high net worth (UHNW) population, those with a net worth in excess of $30 million.

The global ultra wealthy population reached an all-time high of 556,850 individuals in 2025, with North America, Asia, and Europe home to more than 90% of the world's ultra high net worth class.

The report finds that the global UHNW population marked a second consecutive year of double-digit expansion in 2025, and the strongest annual growth since 2017. Total wealth of the ultra wealthy class soared to $63.8 trillion, more than double the annual GDP of the United States. Over the past two years alone, the number of ultra wealthy individuals has grown by almost 30%, adding more than 120,000 new individuals. Looking further back, the ultra wealthy class has grown by a cumulative 255% over the past two decades, outpacing the expansion of the global adult population by a factor of seven.

Key findings from the World Ultra Wealth Report 2026

Disproportionate wealth concentration. The ultra wealthy comprise just 1.1% of the global millionaire population yet command 32% of this group's cumulative wealth.

The ultra wealthy comprise just 1.1% of the global millionaire population yet command 32% of this group's cumulative wealth. Strong growth ahead. By 2030, Altrata forecasts a global UHNW population of 746,570 individuals with combined wealth of $85 trillion, a third larger from its 2025 level.

By 2030, Altrata forecasts a global UHNW population of 746,570 individuals with combined wealth of $85 trillion, a third larger from its 2025 level. Asia leads regional growth. Asia recorded UHNW population growth of 15.8% in 2025 and is forecast to register the strongest growth of the three major regions to 2030.

Asia recorded UHNW population growth of 15.8% in 2025 and is forecast to register the strongest growth of the three major regions to 2030. New wealth hubs emerging. Delhi will be the fastest-growing city by UHNW population to 2030, followed by Stockholm and Wuhan.

Delhi will be the fastest-growing city by UHNW population to 2030, followed by Stockholm and Wuhan. Self-made wealth dominates. Four fifths of North America's ultra wealthy class are entirely self-made.

Four fifths of North America's ultra wealthy class are entirely self-made. Rising female representation. While female UHNW representation is in the minority at 12% globally, it is on the up and is forecast to reach 19% by 2040.

A population of considerable influence

The ultra wealthy class exerts an outsized influence across global markets, shaping consumer trends, philanthropic giving, and financial investment at a scale no other segment can match. Collectively, they annually account for:

$282 billion in luxury goods and services spending , representing a fifth of all consumer-facing spending in the luxury sector

, representing a fifth of all consumer-facing spending in the luxury sector $220 billion in donations to philanthropic organizations , equivalent to more than a third of all individual giving worldwide

, equivalent to more than a third of all individual giving worldwide $26 trillion in investable assets, equivalent to approximately 10% of the global investable asset stock

Their collective impact on luxury markets, philanthropic causes and global investment flows is unmatched by any other segment.

A more diverse and globally connected population

The growth story of 2025 was not confined to established wealth markets. While the US remains home to 37% of the global UHNW population, dynamic expansion is emerging across new and unexpected markets, with Africa posting the strongest regional growth of any region at 24% and Asia consolidating its position as the world's second largest ultra wealth region. At city level, Seoul and Hong Kong were standout performers, with ultra wealthy populations rising by more than 33% and 26% respectively, while Japan also registered strong gains driven by fiscal stimulus and the yen's safe haven status. Looking ahead, Delhi is forecast to be the fastest-growing city by UHNW population to 2030, alongside rapidly expanding hubs across Asia and the Pacific as well as the Nordics.

Beyond geography, the population itself is changing. The dominant profile is that of the self-made entrepreneurial wealth builder. Female representation is on a gradual upward path and is forecast to reach 19% by 2040, though women will still remain very much in the minority. And as intergenerational wealth transfer accelerates, the next decade will bring a significant redistribution of ultra wealth into new hands with new values and new expectations.

"What stands out in this year's data is not just the scale of growth but the nature of it. The ultra wealthy population is more geographically dispersed and more entrepreneurially driven, with wealth that is more global in origin than at any previous point in our 14 years of tracking this data," says Paul Sutton, Vice President of Sales at Altrata. "For the organizations seeking to engage this population, whether in wealth management, luxury or philanthropy, the intelligence to understand who these individuals are and where they are emerging has never been more critical."

Altrata's World Ultra Wealth Report 2026 and the data that underpins its findings continue to be a critical read for organizations that engage with and prospect the ultra wealthy across the globe.

Access the complete findings now.

About Altrata

Altrata is a definitive leader in global wealth intelligence, professional relationship mapping, and affluent market dynamics. The company's global dataset contains millions of individual profiles on the wealthy and well-connected senior decision makers, board members, and C-suite leaders. Leading financial services, commercial, philanthropic, and educational organizations depend on Altrata solutions to drive their growth objectives powered by our actionable, accurate, and comprehensive data maintained by a global team of in-house researchers committed to surfacing the right insight at the right time to drive positive business outcomes.

SOURCE Altrata Limited