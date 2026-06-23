Altrata's World Ultra Wealth Report 2026 Reveals a $26 Trillion Investable Asset Opportunity as the Global Ultra Wealthy Population Hits an All-Time High

The global UHNW population grew by 14.4% in 2025 to 556,850 individuals, with combined net worth surpassing $63.8 trillion, more than double the annual GDP of the United States

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Altrata, a leader in intelligence on the wealthy and well-connected, releases the World Ultra Wealth Report 2026, the 14th edition of its flagship annual analysis of the global ultra high net worth (UHNW) population, those with a net worth in excess of $30 million.

Altrata forecasts the global ultra wealthy population will reach 746,570 individuals by 2030, with North America registering the largest increase in absolute terms and Asia the strongest growth rate among the three major wealth regions.

The report finds that the global UHNW population has reached a new all-time high of 556,850 individuals, growing by 14.4% in 2025, the strongest annual expansion since 2017. Over the past two years alone, the number of ultra wealthy individuals has grown by almost 30%, adding more than 120,000 new individuals. Their combined net worth now stands at $63.8 trillion, more than double the annual GDP of the United States. The ultra wealthy class holds an estimated $26 trillion of that in investable assets, equivalent to approximately 10% of the global investable asset stock.

For wealth managers, private bankers, and financial advisors, the opportunity has never been larger, and neither have the expectations of the clients they're advising.



Key findings for wealth managers from the World Ultra Wealth Report 2026

A rapidly expanding market opportunity. The global UHNW population is forecast to reach 746,570 individuals with combined wealth of $85 trillion by 2030, representing a substantial and growing pipeline of prospective clients for wealth management firms globally.

The global UHNW population is forecast to reach 746,570 individuals with combined wealth of $85 trillion by 2030, representing a substantial and growing pipeline of prospective clients for wealth management firms globally. North America registers the largest absolute increase. North America will add around 77,000 ultra wealthy individuals by 2030, raising the total to more than 300,000, retaining its position as the world's dominant wealth market and the largest concentration of prospective clients.

North America will add around 77,000 ultra wealthy individuals by 2030, raising the total to more than 300,000, retaining its position as the world's dominant wealth market and the largest concentration of prospective clients. Entrepreneurial wealth dominates today, inherited wealth grows tomorrow. Four fifths of North America's ultra wealthy class are entirely self-made, the highest share of any major region. With purely inherited wealth currently accounting for just 6% of the global ultra wealthy class, this share is set to rise as intergenerational transfers accelerate, particularly in China and Southeast Asia.

Four fifths of North America's ultra wealthy class are entirely self-made, the highest share of any major region. With purely inherited wealth currently accounting for just 6% of the global ultra wealthy class, this share is set to rise as intergenerational transfers accelerate, particularly in China and Southeast Asia. The share of UHNW women is set to grow. Female UHNW representation stands at 12% globally but is forecast to reach 19% by 2040, a shift that forward-looking firms should already be preparing for.

Female UHNW representation stands at 12% globally but is forecast to reach 19% by 2040, a shift that forward-looking firms should already be preparing for. Asia leads regional growth. Asia recorded UHNW population growth of 15.8% in 2025 and is forecast to register the strongest growth of the three major regions to 2030, with India, China and Southeast Asian economies such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia among the primary engines of expansion.

The largest and fastest-growing opportunity in wealth management

The scale of the UHNW opportunity is difficult to overstate. At $26 trillion in investable assets, this population accounts for 10% of the global investable asset stock, concentrated among just 556,850 individuals. And that pool has been growing recently at its fastest pace in nearly a decade.

But the profile of individuals within this demographic is changing. The dominant profile across all regions is that of the entrepreneurial wealth builder, individuals who have built companies, led organizations, and often accumulated wealth across multiple jurisdictions. They expect their financial advisors to understand that complexity and to meet them with intelligence that reflects it.

The geographic distribution of this opportunity is also shifting. While North America remains the dominant wealth market, Asia is gaining share, and emerging hubs across Southeast Asia, the Nordics, and Africa are producing a new generation of ultra wealthy individuals that represent a new relationship opportunity. For wealth managers with a global outlook, the report provides a clear picture of where the next generation of clients is being created and where the opportunity is too significant to ignore.

Looking ahead, intergenerational wealth transfer is set to reshape the client base further. As an aging UHNW population begins transferring assets at an accelerating pace, wealth managers face the dual challenge of retaining existing relationships while building new ones with a younger, differently motivated cohort of inheritors and emerging wealth creators. With female representation expected to rise to 19% by 2040, investment priorities and financial planning needs will shift in ways that will define the next generation of client relationships. What will remain constant is the expectation that advisors understand the full picture of who their clients are. Philanthropy already rivals sport as a top interest among the global ultra wealthy, nearly matching it among North America's UHNW class. Knowing what drives a client beyond their portfolio is no longer a nice-to-have. It is a prerequisite for earning the relationship in the first place.

"The global ultra wealthy landscape is evolving at a pace that demands a fundamentally different approach to client acquisition and relationship management. Data and relationships are now inseparable," says Eden Willis, Global Head of Financial Services at Altrata. "The firms that will pull ahead are not those casting the widest net. They are those with the deepest intelligence on who these individuals are, what they care about, and how to meet them with the right advice at exactly the right moment."

An essential resource for wealth managers

Altrata's World Ultra Wealth Report 2026 and the data that underpins its findings continue to be a critical read for wealth managers, private bankers, and financial advisors seeking to engage and prospect the ultra wealthy across the globe. As this population grows in size, complexity, and global reach, the organizations best positioned to advise and engage with them will be those that understand them most deeply.

"The insights in this report are the foundation of every meaningful client conversation a wealth manager should be having right now," says Eden Willis.

Access the complete findings now.

About Altrata

Altrata is a definitive leader in global wealth intelligence, professional relationship mapping, and affluent market dynamics. The company's global dataset contains millions of individual profiles on the wealthy and well-connected senior decision makers, board members, and C-suite leaders. Leading financial services, commercial, philanthropic, and educational organizations depend on Altrata solutions to drive their growth objectives powered by our actionable, accurate, and comprehensive data maintained by a global team of in-house researchers committed to surfacing the right insight at the right time to drive positive business outcomes.

Altrata is a registered trademark of Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies.

SOURCE Altrata Limited