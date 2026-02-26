Extended Holding Periods Put Leadership Talent at the Center of Private Equity Performance

As the private equity landscape continues to evolve beyond the peak of activity in 2021, firms are increasingly focused on operational value creation, margin improvement and disciplined execution. With average holding periods now stretching to five to six years or more, the performance of portfolio company leadership teams has become central to achieving a successful and profitable exit.

Drawing on Altrata's proprietary data, this report examines more than 11,500 US and UK portfolio companies and 60,000 portfolio company executives, alongside insights from approximately 1,000 US PE firms and more than 8,000 general partners; representing the most comprehensive analysis of its kind.

Key findings from the report include:

Leadership hiring is continuous

68% of US and UK portfolio companies hire at least one leadership team member annually, underscoring the ongoing recalibration of C-suite talent during the investment lifecycle. The CFO role is the most frequently hired for a leadership position. External appointments account for the majority of leadership roles

74% of US portfolio company leadership team roles are filled through external appointments (67% in the UK), in sharp contrast to publicly listed companies, which favor internal promotion. CEO tenure averages 5.8 years at US portfolio companies

CEOs at US portfolio companies have been in their roles for an average of 5.8 years so far, closely aligned with typical five- to six-year holding periods and significantly longer than other C-suite positions. Portfolio experience remains highly valued, though not a must-have

Three-quarters of today's US portfolio company CEOs and CFOs have previously held a C-suite or non-executive director position at a PE-owned business. Sector and deal execution expertise is in high demand

Sector-specific experience is especially prized in technology-focused US portfolio companies, where 70% of externally recruited leadership team members came directly from prior tech roles. In contrast, fewer than one-third of externally hired leaders at US business services portfolio companies were recruited from the same sector, reflecting a broader cross-industry talent pool.



Nearly two-thirds of US portfolio company CEOs and CFOs have prior buy- or sell-side M&A experience, reinforcing the emphasis on leadership capable of driving acquisitions, integration and exit readiness.

Portfolio Company Talent 2026 highlights the pivotal role that leadership teams play in driving performance, navigating market volatility and delivering investor returns. This report is a critical read for firms looking to make the most of their talent management and acquisition strategies.

Read the complete findings here.

