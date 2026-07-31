Altria Group Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Altria Group (MO)

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Altria Group misdescribed the FDA regulatory status of its on! PLUS nicotine pouch product and the likelihood of near-term FDA authorizations for additional applications.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altria Group (NYSE: MO) shareholders absorbed losses in late July 2026 when the stock declined after the Company's second-quarter results -- roughly three months after management told investors on the April 30, 2026 earnings call that its on! PLUS product was "the first and only product authorized under the FDA's pilot program." If you suffered a loss on your Altria Group investment, you are encouraged to click here to submit your Altria loss information . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the same April 30, 2026 call, Chief Executive Officer Billy Gifford also told investors that the science behind the Company's pending nicotine pouch applications "provides a basis for FDA authorization within the 180-day statutory time line." The investigation concerns whether those characterizations of the regulatory posture of on! PLUS and the pending applications accurately reflected the status of the FDA's review at the time the statements were made.

The FDA's pilot program for streamlined PMTA review and formal marketing authorization are separate regulatory steps. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations relating to Altria's public statements about that distinction and about the timing of FDA action.

Shareholders who lost money on MO shares are encouraged to submit their information for a free case evaluation or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MO Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the MO investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased MO securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Altria Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding the FDA regulatory status of its on! PLUS nicotine pouch product and the expected timing of FDA authorization for additional pending applications.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the MO investigation? A: Investors who purchased MO stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do MO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my MO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought MO and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP