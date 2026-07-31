Teladoc Health Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Teladoc Health projected its BetterHelp division to decline 7% to 0.5%. Following a quarter that featured a 12% annual decline, the Company is now telling investors to expect up to a 19% full-year revenue growth decline.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shareholders watched more than 28% of their position disappear in a single session after the Company reported Q2 2026 consolidated revenue of $606.9 million. If you lost money on TDOC, get your losses reviewed now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 25, 2026, Teledoc issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion to $2.59 billion, and further specifically projected a revenue decline for the BetterHelp division of 7% to 0.5%. During the Company's Q1 report on April 29, 2026, both of these ranges were narrowed, with revenue guidance updated to a range of approximately $2.48 billion to $2.57 billion and BetterHelp projected to decline 6.5% to 1% for the full year.

On the Company's July 29, 2025 earnings call, CEO Divita admitted "that assumptions supporting our prior full year Better Help segment revenue expectations are no longer representative of the business outlook." Revenue guidance was reduced a ceiling below its prior floor, with Teladoc now only projecting $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. BetterHelp's segment performance was reduced more drastically, with the Company now projecting a loss of 19% - 12.7%.

Shareholders who purchased TDOC and suffered losses are encouraged to submit your information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TDOC Investigation

Q: How much did TDOC stock drop? A: Shares fell nearly 30% after the Company reported Q2 2026 consolidated revenue of $606.9 million, below consensus expectations, and cut its full-year guidance. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Teladoc Health made materially false or misleading statements regarding its reported revenue figures and how those figures were characterized relative to guidance on earnings calls.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the TDOC investigation? A: Investors who purchased TDOC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do TDOC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my TDOC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought TDOC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP