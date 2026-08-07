Altria Group (MO) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Altria Group shares sold off in late July 2026 after second-quarter results came in below Wall Street consensus -- Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of MO investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Second-quarter earnings and revenue at Altria Group (NYSE: MO) came in below analyst consensus on July 30, 2026, and the stock declined as the Company also lowered its full-year outlook. If you lost money on Altria Group shares, you are encouraged to submit your MO loss information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Heading into the print, the Company had told the market to expect a different result. On the April 30, 2026 first-quarter earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Sal Mancuso stated: "We reaffirm our expectation to deliver 2026 full-year adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $5.56 to $5.72." Chief Executive Officer Billy Gifford characterized the quarter on that same call, saying: "Overall, we delivered a strong start to the year."

The second-quarter figures reported roughly three months later fell short of consensus estimates on both the top and bottom line, and the full-year adjusted diluted EPS range that had been reaffirmed in April was reduced. The investigation concerns whether Altria Group's statements to investors ahead of that report were consistent with the results the Company ultimately delivered.

Shareholders who lost money on MO are encouraged to request a free case evaluation here or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MO Investigation

Q: When did MO stock drop? A: Altria Group shares declined on July 30, 2026 after the Company reported second-quarter earnings and revenue below Wall Street consensus and reduced its full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance. Investors who purchased MO shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Altria Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2026 full-year adjusted diluted EPS outlook, including the reaffirmation of a $5.56 to $5.72 range on the April 30, 2026 earnings call, ahead of the second-quarter shortfall and guidance reduction.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the MO investigation? A: Investors who purchased Altria Group stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do MO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my MO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought MO and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP