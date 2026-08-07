Teladoc Health (TDOC) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Teladoc Health shares fell more than 28% after the Company reported Q2 2026 revenue of $606.9 million and cut its full-year 2026 revenue guidance. Levi & Korsinsky investigates.

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares dropped more than 28% after the Company reported second quarter 2026 consolidated revenue of $606.9 million -- below the consensus range of $615 million to $628 million -- and lowered its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. If you suffered a loss on your Teladoc Health investment, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 25, 2026, Teledoc issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion to $2.59 billion, and further specifically projected a revenue decline for the BetterHelp division of 7% to 0.5%. During the Company's Q1 report on April 29, 2026, both of these ranges were narrowed, with revenue guidance updated to a range of approximately $2.48 billion to $2.57 billion and BetterHelp projected to decline 6.5% to 1% for the full year.

On the Company's July 29, 2025 earnings call, Teladoc CEO, Charles Divita, noted that the "BetterHelp revenue growth outlook provided with our first quarter results assumed we would achieve the dual goals of scaling insurance, while at the same time stabiliizing and growing overall BetterHelp segment revenues." He further disclosed that the "decline in cash pay users … accelerated beyond the decline incorporated in our prior outlook" and insurance capacity "did not expand at the same pace as the increase in demand."

Shareholders who lost money on TDOC are encouraged to have their losses evaluated at no cost before the investigation concludes.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TDOC Investigation

Q: What is the TDOC securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements about the Company's forward revenue outlook. Shares were falling nearly 30% following Teladoc's full-year 2026 revenue guidance cut.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the TDOC investigation? A: Investors who purchased TDOC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did TDOC stock drop? A: Shares fell nearly 30% after the Company reported Q2 2026 consolidated revenue of $606.9 million, below consensus expectations, and cut its full-year guidance. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: What do TDOC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my TDOC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought TDOC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP