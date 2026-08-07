Pharming Group (PHAR) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Pharming Group told investors to expect up to $425 million in 2026 revenue. The Company now expects as little as $375 million -- and the stock lost 22% in a single session.

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A 22% single-session decline hit Pharming Group (NASDAQ: PHAR) shareholders on July 30, 2026, after the Company reported second quarter revenue of $90.2 million and cut its full-year 2026 revenue outlook. If you held PHAR shares through that drop, you are encouraged to submit your loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The numbers investors were given, side by side with the numbers reported: full-year 2026 revenue guidance had been $405 million to $425 million. The revised range is $375 million to $395 million -- roughly $30 million below the prior midpoint. Analyst consensus ahead of the report stood near $419 million.

Q2 revenue of $90.2 million was down 3% year-over-year. RUCONEST sales fell 10% year-over-year to $72.3 million. Diluted EPS came in at $0.002, versus $0.006 in the prior-year period. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of PHAR investors.

Shareholders who lost money on Pharming Group can have their losses reviewed at no cost, or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHAR Investigation

Q: How much did PHAR stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 22% on July 30, 2026, after the Company reported a 3% year-over-year revenue decline to $90.2 million and reduced its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $375 million to $395 million from $405 million to $425 million. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: What is the PHAR investigation about?A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Pharming Group (NASDAQ: PHAR) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell approximately 22% after the Company disclosed the Q2 2026 revenue shortfall and the reduced full-year outlook, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PHAR investigation?A: Investors who purchased PHAR stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PHAR investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PHAR shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PHAR and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP