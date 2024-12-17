Altriarch Asset Management Hits Three-Year Track Record

We believe Altriarch's historical three-year performance demonstrates the strategy's potential to generate risk-adjusted returns for institutional investors.*

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altriarch Asset Management ("Altriarch"), a private credit firm, announced today that it has reached its three-year performance milestone following the launch of its lender finance strategy in November 2021. Altriarch leverages rigorous research to design financing solutions suited to underserved markets. Its approach emphasizes discipline, innovation and risk management, catering to institutional investors seeking exposure to alternative credit strategies.

The Firm's disciplined and innovative investment solutions have fueled significant AUM growth. This progress is supported by strong investor confidence, including a recent $70 million commitment from the State of Wisconsin Investment Board.

Strategy Highlights:

Investment Focus: Crafting tailored asset-based loans secured by accounts receivable and related assets, targeting fragmented markets not well served by traditional lenders.

Annualized Yields: 14.00% in 2022, 14.41% in 2023, and on pace to achieve a net target of 14.00% in 2024.

Flagship Fund: Altriarch Specialty Finance Fund, LP, launched in August 2023 , positioning itself to address evolving market opportunities and demand.

Danielle Brown, General Partner, commented on the strategy's achievements and approach, saying, "We are proud of our progress over the past three years. AUM growth and achieving consistent returns are both significant accomplishments made possible by the trust of our investors and the hard work of our team. We remain focused on delivering tailored financing solutions that create value for both our investors and the niche markets we serve, empowering businesses to thrive."

About Altriarch

Altriarch Asset Management is a private credit firm based in Charleston, South Carolina, specializing in asset-based credit solutions for fragmented markets underserved by traditional lenders. The Firm provides investors, including institutional investors and family offices, with access to various investment opportunities. For more information, please visit www.altriarch.com .

