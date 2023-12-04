Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC Relocates Headquarters to Stamford, CT

Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC

04 Dec, 2023, 12:17 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC ("Altrinsic") today announced the move of its global headquarters to First Stamford Place in Stamford, CT.  The firm moved from Greenwich, CT, where it had been located since March 2010. 

Altrinsic Global Advisors new headquarters
Altrinsic Global Advisors new headquarters

"We are excited to begin our next chapter in a brand-new space in Stamford.  First Stamford Place offers Class A office space, a coveted location near the Stamford Transportation Center and area airports, and outstanding amenities.  Stamford's value proposition is also more compelling than Greenwich or surrounding areas," said John Hock, CEO and Chief Investment Officer.

Altrinsic was a tenant of First Stamford Place during the firm's formative years, and now thirty-two of the firm's employees will be calling the campus home base.

"Our new space is 30% larger, which gives us room to expand and grow," said Hock.  "We were very thoughtful about the design and layout of the office, prioritizing collaboration, technology, and employee well-being."

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT), owner of the office campus at First Stamford Place, is a globally recognized industry leader in sustainability and indoor environmental quality that proves the business case for investment in sustainability, energy efficiency, and healthy buildings.  First Stamford Place is carbon neutral and powered by renewable wind energy.  The building that houses Altrinsic's new office is equipped with premier indoor environmental quality measures – including MERV 13 filters and active bipolar ionization – and stringent standards for construction materials to ensure the health and well-being of all employees.  ESRT is a Fitwel Champion – the first commercial portfolio in the Americas to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating – and has achieved the highest possible GRESB 5-Star Rating for three consecutive years.

About Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC, founded in 2000, is an employee-controlled and majority-owned investment management firm.  Altrinsic manages approximately $8.4 billion in global, international, and emerging markets equities, applying a long-term private equity approach to public equities.  Altrinsic's clients include corporate and public pension plans, endowments, foundations, and sub-advisory clients.  For more information, please visit www.altrinsic.com or contact Sara Sikes at +1 (203) 661-0030.

SOURCE Altrinsic Global Advisors, LLC

