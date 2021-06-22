Altrio Partners with Real Capital Analytics to Enhance Screening and Underwriting

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Altrio has partnered with Real Capital Analytics (RCA) to provide seamless integration for their mutual clients. This integration provides real estate investors the capital markets insights they need to optimize investment decisions by embedding RCA's transaction data in Origin, Altrio's leading edge deal management platform.

Altrio builds technology solutions to help investors construct and manage portfolios that perform better and help managers efficiently access the right capital, while RCA has a longstanding reputation as the leading global provider of capital markets data to the commercial real estate sector.

Altrio's Origin was developed to elevate deal management above basic pipeline tracking and give investors a true informational advantage by making it easier to derive key insights from proprietary and market data. Users of Origin will be able to automatically query discreet transaction data from RCA for relevant sales comparables and historic transactions for deals in their pipeline and conduct comparative analysis with just a few clicks. When new relevant transactions are added to RCA's database - or updated information about deals that were passed or lost becomes available - users will be proactively notified.

"We believe investors want more from deal management software than deal tracking. Users of legacy deal management systems are moving to Origin because they want data-driven insights that meaningfully impact their investment performance." said Raj Singh, Altrio's CEO. "Our partnership with RCA will make it easier than ever for investors to leverage RCA's unrivaled market intelligence to screen and underwrite investments faster and with greater confidence."

"RCA's transaction and pricing data is a critical component of any real estate investor's underwriting process. Through our partnership with Altrio, we will deliver the most up-to-date and relevant information to investors exactly when and where they need it," said John Wiseman, RCA's Chief Revenue Officer.

About Altrio

Altrio is a leading provider of software and data solutions to real estate investors, globally. Their data-driven deal management platform, Origin, helps investment teams of any size build winning portfolios and optimize their investment process. Altrio was founded in 2020 and has offices in Toronto and Boston. For more information, visit altrio.com.

About Real Capital Analytics

Real Capital Analytics (RCA) is the authority on the deals, players and trends that drive the commercial real estate investment markets. Covering all markets globally, RCA delivers timely and reliable data with unique insight into market participants, pricing, and capital flows. The most active investors, lenders and advisors depend on RCA's market intelligence to formulate strategy and to source, underwrite and execute deals. An industry pioneer since 2000, RCA has offices in New York, San Jose, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit rcanalytics.com.

