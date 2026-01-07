Altrio Unifies the Commercial Real Estate Deal Lifecycle, Connecting Brokers and Investors End-to-End

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Altrio today announced the evolution of its commercial real estate (CRE) deal management platform into a fully unified, end-to-end deal ecosystem. With a rapidly growing user base on both the buy-side and sell-side, Altrio now serves as a seamless digital bridge between brokers and investors, streamlining how commercial real estate deals are marketed, screened, capitalized, and closed.

Altrio established itself as the leading deal management platform for commercial real estate investors, enabling firms to organize pipelines, underwrite opportunities, and collaborate more effectively. In early 2025, the company expanded to the sell-side with the launch of Deal Marketing, giving brokers modern tools to create digital deal sites, manage confidentiality agreements (CAs), and execute dispositions in a centralized platform.

With adoption increasing across both groups, Altrio has now activated the connection between brokers and investors on the same platform, eliminating fragmentation across the CRE transaction process.

A Unified "Digital Handshake" for CRE Transactions

When a broker using Altrio shares a deal with an investor who is also on Altrio, the friction of traditional data transfer is eliminated. Instead of relying on disconnected emails and PDFs, and third-party tools, the deal data instantly flows directly and securely from the broker's account to the investor's live pipeline.

"By bringing brokers and investors onto a single platform, we are changing the physics of the transaction," said Raj Singh, CEO of Altrio. "We aren't just digitizing tasks anymore; we are connecting the network. When the broker and the investor operate in the same ecosystem, the data moves faster, and the deal closes sooner."

From Acquisition to Capital Raising

The platform unification extends beyond the initial deal discovery and underwriting. Investors can now leverage Altrio's broker-grade marketing tools to run their own capital-raising processes before the deal closes.

Because the data is already live in their pipeline, an investor can seamlessly transition from underwriting the asset to raising capital for it. The same asset data, images, and financial assumptions used to screen the deal can be instantly repackaged to market the opportunity to Limited Partners (LPs)—allowing the capital raise to run in parallel with the closing process.

A Look Ahead: Real-Time Transparency Across the Deal Lifecycle

This integration sets the stage for Altrio's 2026 product roadmap, which focuses on radical and real-time transparency across CRE transactions. Future updates will provide investors with a real-time view of their broker's activity on dispositions—including buyer lists, CA signatures, and data room access—replacing periodic status calls with live dashboards.

With this evolution, Altrio is now the central operating system for the entire commercial real estate transaction process, marking a significant step toward a fully integrated platform for discovering, analyzing, marketing, and closing deals.

