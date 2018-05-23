Altrix Medical Releases Life Saving App for Opioid Overdoses

NaloxoFind allows anyone to locate registered naloxone carriers within a two-mile radius, share GPS coordinates and communicate directly with them. It also provides an interface for anyone to register as a naloxone carrier.

Matthew Shaker, President of Altrix Medical, said "One hundred seventy-five people die from opioid overdoses every day, in part because naloxone isn't available when it's required. We're happy to be able to offer this app to help make sure this critical medicine is available when and where it is needed."

Altrix Medical is actively seeking community partners to help integrate NaloxoFind into opioid overdose training programs and augment emergency call centers with real-time online naloxone GPS and communication capabilities.

NaloxoFind is available on the Apple App Store for iOS devices and on Google Play for Android devices.

About Altrix Medical, LLC: Altrix Medical LLC was founded in May 2013 with the singular goal of leveraging innovative technologies and imaginative ideas to prevent and cure disease. Altrix Medical develops online applications and medical equipment with the goal of improving the quality of people's lives.

