Altro Pharmaceuticals Teams Up With LSPedia to Provide Cutting-Edge Technology for FDA DSCSA Compliance

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia, a leading SaaS provider specializing in product traceability solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, has partnered with Altro Pharmaceuticals, enabling Altro customers to easily comply with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) ahead of the FDA's final deadline on November 27, 2023.

OneScan is the pharmaceutical industry's most complete solution for compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act

Altro provides expertise and services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and wholesale distributors, helping them expand their businesses, streamline supply chain operations, increase efficiency, and more. Now, its services include proven, worry-free turnkey DSCSA compliance, thanks to LSPedia's easy-to-use, comprehensive OneScan software suite.

Sandy Greco, President of Altro Pharmaceuticals, noted, "Getting DSCSA right is essential to the smooth flow of business in the pharma supply chain, so we take it incredibly seriously, and we absolutely want our customers to succeed with it. LSPedia has the industry's best track record for user experience, scalability, and success – we can say for sure we're offering the best service available."

LSPedia's OneScan Suite enables manufacturers and wholesalers to quickly achieve full compliance with all DSCSA requirements, including serialization, sending and receiving EPCIS data, verification, and interoperability. Further, the solution includes access to LSPedia's Investigator for Exceptions Management, the industry's gold standard for alerting, resolving, and preventing EPCIS transaction errors.

"Altro is a perfect partner for LSPedia," said LSPedia CEO Riya Cao. "With so little time left before the compliance deadline, access and convenience are essential. Altro supports its customers with a deep service portfolio, and there's every reason it should include easy, complete DSCSA compliance."

For more information, please visit www.lspedia.com.

About LSPedia

LSPedia is a leading provider of turnkey DSCSA compliance and SaaS solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. CMOs, manufacturers, 3PLs, wholesale distributors, dispensers, and healthcare providers use LSPedia's OneScan solution to make, move, track, verify, ship, and receive serialized products at every point in the supply chain.

As the largest processor of serialized data in the industry, LSPedia builds solutions with workflow, automation, and data security at their core. OneScan delivers flexible integrations, high-performance product verification, and state-of-the-art EPCIS data exchange; LSPedia's Investigator platform is the gold standard for serialization exceptions management, as the first collaborative platform to resolve EPCIS errors and supply chain issues in real time.

For more information, call +1 (248) 973-2008, email [email protected] or visit www.lspedia.com.

SOURCE LSPedia