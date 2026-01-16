Altru Health System First in North Dakota to Earn Certified Blue Zones Worksite® Status

Organization Demonstrates Well-Being Leadership for Employees and Community

GRAND FORKS, N.D., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altru Health System is celebrating a major achievement in its multi-year effort to enhance employee well-being—becoming the first organization in North Dakota to earn Certified Blue Zones Worksite® status. Through evidence-based improvements to workplace policies, environments, and culture, Altru has made healthy choices more accessible for associates, visitors, and patients alike. This commitment has led to measurable gains, including reduced first-year turnover, lower tobacco waiver utilization, and improvements across physical, social, and purpose well-being indicators. These organization-level improvements in employee well-being contributed to a 26.4% reduction in healthcare costs. These improvements come at a time in the nation when burnout and stress in health care are at detrimental highs. Thanks to a concerted effort, Altru has empowered its employees to move more, eat better, connect, de-stress, and find their purpose by achieving the following milestones:

847 employees participated in Blue Zones activities by joining walking groups, attending Purpose Workshops, or completing a volunteer event

115 Altru leaders completed Leading Well-Being Workshops

1,785 employees completed a Blue Zones well-being assessment

Indoor and outdoor walking path signage increased daily activity across the campus

Vending machines received a healthy makeover

Downshift rooms for staff to relax, decompress, or pray were established on campus

Altru Eatery became a Blue Zones Project Approved™ restaurant offering an array of healthy plant-based options

Blue Zones is the nationally recognized leader in well-being transformation, and its Worksite Certification model draws upon 20 years of experience in community and longevity science to empower organizations to cultivate thriving work environments. In Grand Forks, the in-depth, multi-year commitment integrated the Blue Zones approach into Altru's culture—aligning people, spaces, and policies—to foster lasting change.

"Through our work with the Blue Zones team, Altru has strengthened a culture where the health and well-being of our workforce is a true priority," said Meghan Compton, Chief Administrative Officer of Altru Health System. "This designation reflects the dedication of our colleagues who show up every day to care for our community with excellence and compassion, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together."

Employees at all levels of the organization have achieved great results as they came together to create a cultural shift and environmental changes to make healthy choices easier. The most recent data shows that the entire workforce is more engaged, has more pride in their workplace, and Altru has reduced medical costs over its three-year Blue Zones worksite implementation period.

"Health care employers are experiencing some of the toughest workplace well-being challenges in the nation. By adopting the Blue Zones approach more than three years ago, Altru has strengthened its ability to support its workforce and is now well-positioned to build on that progress," said Ben Leedle, CEO of Blue Zones. "We commend Altru and its leadership for their dedication and achievements, and we wish them continued success as they advance well-being for their team and community."

About Blue Zones

Blue Zones employs evidence-based ways to help people live better, longer. The company's work is rooted in explorations and research done by founder and National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner in blue zones regions around the world, where people live extraordinarily long and/or happy lives. The original research and findings were released in Buettner's bestselling books The Blue Zones Solution, The Blue Zones of Happiness, The Blue Zones, Thrive, and Blue Zones Kitchen—all published by National Geographic books. A hit docuseries, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, was released on Netflix in 2023. Using original Blue Zones research, Blue Zones works with cities and counties to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to our human-made surroundings. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.bluezones.com.

About Altru

Based in Grand Forks, N.D., Altru is an independent, non-profit healthcare organization. We are physician-led, with over 300 providers and 65 specialties of care. Altru boasts an acute care hospital, specialty hospital, level II trauma center and twenty practice locations throughout northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. Altru was the first member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, extending Mayo Clinic expertise to the patients we serve. Altru employs over 3,400 staff and providers who are empowered to fulfill Altru's mission – making a difference for those we care for. For more information, visit altru.org.

