Altrua HealthShare Members Now Have Access to Regenexx - a Non-Invasive Alternative to Orthopedic Surgery

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altrua HealthShare members have access to non-invasive alternative treatment with minimal downtime! Regenexx procedures are the world's most advanced, non-surgical, regenerative treatments for common joint injuries and degenerative conditions such as osteoarthritis. The patented Regenexx procedures utilize an individual's own bone marrow-derived stem cells and concentrated platelets derived from blood to treat and heal common injuries that are too often referred for surgery.

Avoid Surgery - Over 70% of orthopedic surgeries can be avoided through proper intervention

Reduce/Eliminate Pain- Average patient improvement is 80% at six months

Regenexx procedures treat the damaged tissue causing chronic pain associated with degenerative conditions, acute injuries and arthritis. Regenexx procedures eliminate the need for cortisone injections and addictive pain medications associated with chronic orthopedic pain.

What are the Regenexx Benefits?

Avoid lengthy periods of downtime

Avoid surgery

Reduce pain

Increase every day living functions

Get back to your pain-free life

To learn more or to find out if you are a candidate for treatment, please visit the Regenexx Benefits Altrua HealthShare website or call: 866-697-9490

Our Patented Stem Cell Procedures can be used for a wide range of conditions and are the tool of choice for injuries, arthritis and other conditions that may be more significant than what may be treated with our Platelet Rich Plasma or Platelet Lysate Procedures.

