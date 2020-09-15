Altruis Selected by the California Primary Care Association (CPCA) to Provide Revenue Cycle Services for its Members

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altruis today announced a partnership with the California Primary Care Association (CPCA) to provide Revenue Cycle Management Services to California health centers .The strategic partnership will bring the expertise of CPCA together with health center focused revenue cycle management (RCM) from Altruis.

"We exist to improve revenue for our health centers so they can remain focused on their core mission—providing patient care. Increasingly, care management and physician or hospital reimbursement are two sides of the same coin," said Chris Caspar, Altruis' Chief Executive Officer. "Health centers need a better way to coordinate high-quality care and align their efforts with how payers interpret and reimburse these services. We deliver the revenue enhancement needed in a shared risk model that allows accelerated adoption of our solutions by those providers to optimize their net revenue."

"We are honored to be selected by CPCA to assist their members and improve the financial health of those organizations through improve RCM performance."

"We have long respected Altruis' approach to healthier revenue cycle solutions and are thrilled to help them expand that offering to even more providers in our state," said Robert Beaudry, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer for CPCA. "We share a commitment to managing the challenges of technology and billing on behalf of our health centers so they can focus on the important job of serving patients."

"We're excited to work with CPCA and their members." said Caspar. "For us, it's about more than helping our clients strengthen their financial performance. It's about enhancing their ability to improve their overall processes, KPI performance and efficiency through collaboration. Together delivering healthier revenue to support their mission of patient care."

To learn more about Altruis and CPCA, please contact Bao Xiong, [email protected]

About Altruis

Altruis exists to serve providers with the most innovative revenue-cycle management (RCM) technologies and services that deliver on the promise of healthier revenue—enabling our clients to remain focused and expand on their mission of patient care. As a leading medical billing service, Altruis manages all aspects of billing, claims, denials, AR management, and payment posting. As a true RCM partner, Altruis develops technologies that enhance reimbursement, help providers meet value-based care requirements, and ease the administrative burden for staff and patients. To learn more about how Altruis delivers healthier revenues for a healthier mission, visit www.altruis.com.

About the California Primary Care Association

The California Primary Care Association (CPCA) represents more than 1,370 non-profit community health centers who provide care to more than 7.2 million patients each year. Community health centers (CHCs) are committed to providing comprehensive, high quality health care to everyone who walks through our doors, in a compassionate and culturally sensitive manner. CHCs include federally qualified health centers (FQHC) and FQHC look-a-likes, community clinics, free clinics, rural health clinics, migrant health centers, Indian health service clinics, and family planning clinics. Services include comprehensive primary and preventive care, women's health, dental, mental health, substance use treatment, health education, outreach and enrollment, pharmacy and more.

SOURCE Altruis

