Altruista Health and Healthwise Power Up Clinical Tools to Serve Health Plans

"Care managers at health plans have always supported more than an authorization or a care management outreach," said Altruista Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Munish Khaneja. "They handle member triage, they offer health education, they are an integral part of the health planning and support the members in decision-making. They are pivotal contributors to member satisfaction. If we equip them with the right information at the right time, they can make effective interventions with members to improve member health. With tools like Healthwise integrated into GuidingCare, members can really take charge of their health proactively."

Under the new integration, health plans will use risk stratification within claims data to trigger actions at the member or population health level. The triggers can launch direct outreach by a care manager to a member, or generate and deploy health education modules targeted to member needs. The flexible multichannel options mean members get the information they need in the formats they prefer, making members more likely to adopt proactive health behaviors. Healthwise resources include articles, videos, and user-tested decision aids. The information is easy to understand and consistent for both audiences. Health plans can automate program delivery and schedule reminders within the system.

"Our tools and resources are designed to motivate behavior change, promote informed medical decisions, and help people proactively manage their health," said Dave Mink, Healthwise Chief Client Officer. "Together, Healthwise and Altruista can reach diverse populations with the health information their members need to be their own best advocates – helping them feel better, live longer, and enjoy a higher quality of life."

One advantage of the Healthwise solution is that it is all drawn from the same evidence-based content and is consistent throughout, so there's no conflict between what a care manager discusses with a member and what member-facing materials say. The content library has input from a wide variety of medical professionals who have current and specialized expertise, including physicians, nurses, dentists, physical therapists, and more. It is regularly reviewed and refreshed.

GuidingCare is already the nation's largest and most widely adopted care management and population health platform, offering a 360-degree view of the member and coordination between healthcare stakeholders. Integrating Healthwise content puts even more tools in the hands of care managers for the right intervention at the right time.

About Altruista

Altruista Health is a HealthEdge company that delivers care management and population health management solutions that support value-based and person-centered care models. Its GuidingCare technology platform integrates care management, care coordination, and quality improvement programs through a suite of sophisticated yet easy-to-use web applications. GuidingCare® is the largest and most widely adopted platform of its kind in the United States. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the Washington, DC, area, Altruista Health has grown into a recognized industry leader and was named twice as one of the Top Population Health Management Companies to Know by Becker's Healthcare. Health plans and healthcare providers use GuidingCare® to transform their processes, reduce avoidable expenses, and improve patient health outcomes.

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, is a nonprofit organization that empowers people to live their healthiest lives. More than 2 billion times, people have turned to Healthwise information to help navigate their unique health journeys with confidence. Leading hospitals, EMR providers, health plans, care management companies, health websites, and technology innovators partner with Healthwise to provide the world's best health information – and achieve better outcomes for patients and businesses. Learn more at healthwise.org or call 1.800.706.9646.

