Altruista Health Celebrated for Innovation and Boldness as Moxie Award Finalist

RESTON, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altruista Health has been named a finalist in the 2020-2021 Moxie Awards, recognizing organizations for demonstrating innovation and boldness as integral parts of their growth strategies. Altruista's GuidingCare® platform broke the mold in care management technology at the company's founding in 2007, and the company has been innovating ever since. Moxie Award winners will be announced at an Oct. 13 ceremony and dinner at The Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

A bold vision in building Altruista's comprehensive GuidingCare® technology platform has made it the largest and most widely adopted solution for care management and population health in the United States. Altruista has never stopped innovating, winning a 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award for its Mobile Clinician application and introducing platform integrations for management of social determinants of health. GuidingCare has an open interface to support API-led connectivity and Altruista continues to integrate other tools and technologies in a seamless manner as it leads the industry. The company has been noted twice as a Top Population Health Company to Know by Becker's Healthcare, a leading industry publication.

Altruista has been featured twice on the Top 100 Technology Companies list by the Northern Virginia Tech Council and its co-founder and president, Ashish Kachru, has been named twice as an NVTC Top 25 Tech CEO. Kachru was named a Top 10 Emerging Healthcare Leader by Managed Healthcare Executive magazine for his passion to create a lasting positive change to Americans' health through technology. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council. To learn more about Altruista's founding vision: The Altruista Difference

The Moxie Award program is a night full of celebration and connections, honoring the accomplishments and achievements of growing businesses, nonprofits and associations in the DC metro community. Learn more.

About Altruista

Altruista Health is a HealthEdge company that delivers care management and population health management solutions that support value-based and person-centered care models. Its GuidingCare technology platform integrates care management, care coordination, and quality improvement programs through a suite of sophisticated yet easy-to-use web applications. Health plans and healthcare providers use GuidingCare® to transform their processes, reduce avoidable expenses, and improve patient health outcomes. Altruista is headquartered in the Washington, DC, metro area.

