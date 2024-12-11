Altruix Expands Behavioral Health Pharmacy Solutions to Virginia and Ohio

Strategic Partnerships Increase Reach to 11 Locations Across 5 States

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altruix , a leading provider of behavioral health pharmacy solutions, continues its rapid growth, expanding into two new states and increasing its pharmacy network from 9 to 11 locations. Strategic partnerships in Virginia and Ohio are central to this expansion, addressing critical healthcare gaps and providing scalable, patient-centered solutions for high-demand markets.

Many individuals with behavioral health challenges face barriers to medication adherence, including costs and transportation. Altruix's model addresses these issues by offering on-site pharmacies, flexible medication delivery options, and support in navigating the complexities of the healthcare system. Building on previous partnerships in Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Altruix is offering a scalable solution that drives sustainable growth and long-term value.

"Our partnerships are driving our expansion into new regions, enabling us to deliver high-quality, accessible care where it's needed most. As we continue to grow, we see exciting opportunities to scale our solutions and create long-term value for our partners, customers, and investors," said Greg Ganse, CEO of Altruix.

Altruix continues to drive its mission forward by expanding access to tailored pharmacy services in high-need communities. "By partnering with mission-driven organizations in Ohio and Virginia, we're advancing a proven model that enhances access to specialized pharmacy services and drives meaningful improvements in patient outcomes," said Christy Rosado, President of Pharmacy Services at Altruix.

Altruix's growth into new markets highlights the company's success and sets the stage for continued expansion. As it continues to scale, Altruix is focused on driving sustainable impact while enhancing the health and well-being of underserved populations.

"As healthcare continues to prioritize value-based care, Altruix's specialized expertise, coupled with its focus on removing barriers to medication access, positions the company as a leader in this space," Ganse added.

For more information about Altruix and its services, visit https://altruix.com/ .

About Altruix

Altruix is a behavioral health pharmacy dedicated to individuals with serious and persistent mental illness and intellectual & developmental disabilities. Altruix pharmacies serve this population through high-touch relationships with community-based behavioral health agencies, group homes, and other care providers. Altruix’s comprehensive suite of value-added pharmacy services and technology drives quantifiable improvements in medication adherence for the most complex behavioral health patients while easing the costly administrative burden for their caregivers. For more information, visit www.altruix.com.

SOURCE Altruix