AltsAxis Gambles on Las Vegas to Bring Alternative Asset Managers & Allocators Together May 11-13, 2022

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AltsAxis, LLC extends an invitation to alternative investment managers, institutional allocators, and other participants in the alternative investment universe to come together at the inaugural VegasAXIS conference, scheduled for May 11-13, 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

"After a prolonged shutdown and a cautious reopening, we recognize the need for networking and have organized an industry conference specifically designed to focus on the in-person meeting experience for allocators and alternative asset managers—and help them get business done more efficiently," said Mark Salameh, Founder and CEO of AltsAxis, LLC. "Allocators should not leave their investment decisions to chance. VegasAXIS, powered by the AXIS mobile platform, empowers allocators with data and the tools necessary to make informed decisions. The ARIA in Las Vegas provides an ideal setting where allocators and asset managers will have their calendars filled with relevant and productive meetings instead of nonstop sessions and circuit speakers."

To pre-register for VegasAXIS, and explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://altsaxis.com/las-vegas/.

Delegate discovery, meeting scheduling, and real-time communication and insights derived from the extensive industry data on the mobile-first AXIS Platform—currently in beta testing and expected to launch for the entire alternative investment community early this fall—will be utilized to optimize the VegasAXIS experience for allocators and managers.

"The end-to-end ecosystem for alternative investment sourcing and engagement that we created enables us to target and identify the ideal allocators and managers for VegasAXIS attendees to meet with during the conference," said Sarah Sisnett, Chief Operating Officer of AltsAxis, LLC. "We understand how precious time is for our attendees and rather than fill the schedule with speakers we focus on the meetings."

To learn more about the AXIS Platform, please visit https://altsaxis.com/about/.

About AltsAxis

AltsAxis has centralized the vast alternative investment universe on one secure, proprietary mobile ecosystem. Pensions, endowments, foundations, family offices, and other institutional investors can access robust, dynamic, and unbiased data on a broad spectrum of alternative asset managers, as well as cutting-edge data modeling and visualization features, to make informed decisions on alternative investments. The AXIS platform meets all sourcing needs for allocators, and enables them to securely facilitate virtual and in-person introductions to the alternative asset managers they follow and track. By allowing allocators and managers to continuously communicate and share information, the AltsAxis social network strengthens engagement within, and adds much-needed transparency to, the historically fragmented alternative investment universe.

To learn more about the secure, mobile-first, and unbiased AltsAxis ecosystem centering alternative investments around you, please visit www.altsaxis.com and follow us on Twitter (@AltsAxis) and LinkedIn.

