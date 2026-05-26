altshare announces U.S. expansion alongside insights report detailing new funding, dilution, and ownership trends

As Q1 2026 data from altshare shows founders navigating tighter fundraising conditions, the company is entering the U.S. market, offering founders a more connected and centralized approach to equity management

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- altshare, an AI-powered Equity Management Intelligence platform, announces its expansion into the U.S. market alongside the release of its Q1 2026 "The New Rules of Private Funding: Capital Is Selective" report, examining how tighter capital markets are reshaping startup funding and equity strategy. Drawing on data from more than 3,000 companies across the altshare ecosystem, the Q1 report found that investors remain active but are directing capital toward fewer, stronger companies with greater strategic relevance. For founders, that shift is making early financing decisions more consequential across Seed and Series A.

altshare Unveils U.S. Expansion of Its Equity Management Intelligence Platform

As more startups navigate increasingly selective fundraising conditions, altshare is bringing its Equity Management Intelligence platform to the U.S., giving founders, CFOs, and legal teams clearer visibility into how fundraising affects ownership, control, and long-term growth. Unlike legacy systems that separate workflows across multiple tools, altshare centralizes cap table management, 409A valuations, scenario modeling, waterfall analysis, and stakeholder visibility into a single, AI-powered platform.

Key findings of the Q1 2026 report include:

Founder ownership and dilution: Founder ownership saw its sharpest stage-to-stage decline between pre-seed and Seed, when early dilution from SAFEs, prior financing, option pool adjustments, and new investments are often formalized in the cap table. Consequently, these metrics underscore how early-stage structuring and financing vehicles heavily shape a founding team's long-term corporate control.

Founder ownership saw its sharpest stage-to-stage decline between pre-seed and Seed, when early dilution from SAFEs, prior financing, option pool adjustments, and new investments are often formalized in the cap table. Consequently, these metrics underscore how early-stage structuring and financing vehicles heavily shape a founding team's long-term corporate control. Seed funding trends: Seed activity slowed in Q1 2026, with a median investment of $4.8 million and a median pre-money valuation of $10.4 million, landing at the lower end of altshare's forecast range. altshare's Q2 2026 projections point to stabilization, though the pace of recovery remains tied to global conditions.

Seed activity slowed in Q1 2026, with a median investment of $4.8 million and a median pre-money valuation of $10.4 million, landing at the lower end of altshare's forecast range. altshare's Q2 2026 projections point to stabilization, though the pace of recovery remains tied to global conditions. Series A market reset: Series A rounds also pulled back, with median investment falling to $9.6 million from $12.8 million in Q4 2025, signaling that investors are becoming more selective at the Series A stage.

Series A rounds also pulled back, with median investment falling to $9.6 million from $12.8 million in Q4 2025, signaling that investors are becoming more selective at the Series A stage. Sector performance: AI and cyber remain the strongest categories in Seed and Series A, maintaining premium valuations despite Q1 pullbacks, reflecting growing investor selectivity even in high-demand sectors. The fintech sector continued to decline in Q1 2026, with median investment sizes falling below the 2025 average. HealthTech remains one of the more stable sectors, with relatively modest declines in investment and valuation, attracting investors willing to operate on longer timelines and driven more by clinical and regulatory milestones than by broader market sentiment.

AI and cyber remain the strongest categories in Seed and Series A, maintaining premium valuations despite Q1 pullbacks, reflecting growing investor selectivity even in high-demand sectors. The sector continued to decline in Q1 2026, with median investment sizes falling below the 2025 average. HealthTech remains one of the more stable sectors, with relatively modest declines in investment and valuation, attracting investors willing to operate on longer timelines and driven more by clinical and regulatory milestones than by broader market sentiment. Liquidity conditions: Liquidity conditions improved, with the share of companies exiting as planned rising to 36.7%, the highest level in the dataset compared to previous years.

The report also found that geopolitical instability, including the Iran conflict during Q1 2026, further shifted capital toward cyber and other defense-adjacent industries. This made the market's K-shaped recovery more pronounced, with strategically critical sectors attracting capital flows while other industries experienced slower growth.

"Equity is one of the most critical and complex components of building a company," says Ronen Solomon, Founder and CEO of altshare. "The Q1 2026 report shows that investors aren't stepping away from private funding, but are responding to a changing global environment by backing companies that are directly relevant to today's market and geopolitical realities. We are excited to bring U.S. founders a more connected way to manage equity, replacing outdated and fragmented processes with a platform that gives companies greater clarity and control as they grow."

About altshare: altshare is an AI-powered, controlled equity management platform built for founders, CFOs, and finance teams who need a single system of record for equity operations. From early stage through IPO and beyond, altshare automates compliance, valuations, modeling, and reporting, enabling companies to scale without complexity. altshare meets the world's most demanding standards as PwC's Global Vendor of Choice and is trusted by market-leading clients for efficiency, accuracy, and compliance at scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987761/altshare.jpg

Media Contact

Inbar Kneller

ReBlonde for altshare

[email protected]

SOURCE Altshare