Altshuler Shaham, a Leading Israeli Investment House, to Becomes a TASE Member

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TASE: TASE) announces that Altshuler Shaham Trade Ltd., a subsidiary of Altshuler Shaham Investment House, has applied to join TASE as a member.

Altshuler Shaham Trade will enable the public to trade online through an innovative system that offers a cutting-edge, fast, personalized and friendly user experience.

Altshuler Shaham Investment House was founded in 1990 by Kalman Shaham and Gilad Altshuler, and is among Israel's leading investment houses, specializing in the management of mutual funds, investment portfolios, provident funds and pension funds. The Investment House currently manages assets in an amount of NIS 190 billion on behalf of 2.3 million clients and investors.

Ran Shaham, CEO of Altshuler Shaham: "We are delighted to join TASE as a member and offer the public innovative channels with flexible access, cutting-edge tools and multiple added values that facilitate dynamic investment. This step is part of our commitment to constantly create advanced investment options for our clients."

Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE: "Welcoming Altshuler Shaham Trade as a new TASE member is another significant step towards the development and advancement of the Israeli capital market. The Israeli capital market is hungry for new players that will level the playing field by offering the public accessible and competitive trading platforms. TASE's strategy aims to increase the number of TASE members and encourage new players to partake in the Israeli capital market. As a TASE member, Altshuler Shaham Trade will enhance the competition and improve the Israeli public's access to the capital market. I expect to see more prominent entities, both local and foreign, become TASE members."

