NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altudo, a trailblazer in digital commerce solutions, is proud to announce its selection as one of Shopify Plus' certified partners.This exclusive partnership is a testament to Altudo's exceptional capabilities and unwavering commitment to delivering advanced composable commerce solutions to businesses of all sizes. They have been recognized by INC 5000 in the list of fastest growing companies in America.

Altudo Becomes Shopify Plus Partner, Delivering Cutting-Edge E-commerce Solutions

Altudo has served industry leaders across Retail and CPG, Healthcare, Manufacturing and more, with future-proof commerce solutions resulting in enhanced business ROI. This proves their knowledge and deep-rooted 20+ years of expertise in DX solutions.

"Our designation as a Shopify Plus Partner marks a significant milestone for Altudo as we continue to expand our footprint in the dynamic commerce business landscape. Our clients will be able to leverage holistic composable commerce solutions, helping leading businesses drive superior ROI, as a result of this strategic partnership," says Akhil Mittal, Senior VP Marketing & Sales at Altudo. "Together with Altudo's innovative solutions and Shopify Plus' advanced features, businesses can expect to experience unprecedented growth and efficiency in the e-commerce industry."

"We at Shopify are committed to empowering businesses with the most robust and flexible e-commerce capabilities. We believe in the power of collaboration to drive innovation and growth. We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Altudo, combining our expertise to deliver unparalleled experiences for our clients," said Colleen Oates, Director of Partnerships.

About Altudo

Altudo is a global digital transformation firm specializing in data-driven customer experience solutions. With offices worldwide and a team of 600+ experts, Altudo has a proven track record of delivering 2000+ successful projects for over 45 Fortune 500 brands. They have won 14+ awards for their contributions to digital CX solutions. Altudo's integrated approach leverages technology, design, and data to create personalized customer experiences across multiple channels.

Know more: www.altudo.co

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce platform that empowers businesses of all sizes to sell online, in-store, and on the go. With millions of merchants in over 175 countries, Shopify provides a trusted suite of tools and services to start, scale, market, and run a retail business. From customizable online stores to omnichannel selling and advanced analytics, Shopify offers everything a business needs to succeed in today's competitive marketplace.

Know more: https://www.shopify.com/

