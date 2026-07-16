Altudo Launches AI-Powered FastLane to Accelerate Sitecore Experience Delivery by Up to 70%

NEWARK, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altudo, a leading digital experience and customer experience transformation company, announced FastLane, an AI-powered delivery model designed to help organizations launch and modernize Sitecore experiences up to 70% faster while accelerating time-to-value from their digital experience investments.

FastLane For SitecoreAI: Agentic DXP Migration & Modernization Speed Speed

Today's marketing and digital teams are expected to deliver engaging customer experiences across websites, portals, and digital channels while managing increasing volumes of content and growing customer expectations. As brands expand their digital presence, speed and agility have become critical to staying competitive.

Sitecore is the system that marketing and digital teams use to run their day-to-day work, creating content, personalizing it, and keeping experiences consistent as customers move across channels. FastLane helps teams reach that state faster, then do more once they are there, combining AI-powered automation with proven delivery expertise to stand up, modernize, and scale Sitecore in less time.

FastLane helps organizations get more from Sitecore sooner, putting more effort into content, personalization, and customer engagement and less into implementation. With FastLane, organizations can:

Launch new websites, campaigns, and digital experiences up to 70% faster

Reduce implementation effort by up to 80%

Improve consistency and quality across digital properties

Achieve faster time-to-value from Sitecore investments

Accelerate modernization and migration initiatives

Enable teams to focus more on innovation and customer experience

Proven Results at Enterprise Scale

Altudo has already leveraged FastLane to accelerate large-scale Sitecore implementations, including a recent transformation for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG), one of the leading physician certification organizations in the United States.

ABOG certifies obstetricians and gynecologists across the United States, and its website is the primary channel for delivering certification information and updates to the physicians and institutions that rely on it. ABOG was modernizing its digital experience platform to better serve physicians and support future digital initiatives. The organization chose Sitecore so its team could manage content and keep experiences consistent without depending on developers for every change. Speed mattered because physicians count on timely, accurate certification information, and a long migration would have meant running on aging technology while that work waited. The project included more than 40 Sitecore components, advanced forms, and integrated search functionality.

By embedding AI throughout the delivery process, Altudo brought ABOG live on Sitecore faster and gave the team a platform it could run and extend on its own. In the process, Altudo reduced implementation effort by more than 1000 hours while improving delivery speed and quality. That efficiency let ABOG put more into the platform, delivering additional scope within the same timeline rather than trading it away to ship on time.

"Altudo helped us reimagine our digital experience to better serve physicians, patients, and the broader women's health community," said Sandra Hodgson, Chief Growth Officer at ABOG.

"As an organization committed to advancing the highest standards in women's healthcare, it was important for us to have a platform that is scalable, intuitive, and ready for the future. Our transition to Sitecore has strengthened our ability to deliver timely, accessible, and reliable information at scale. Altudo's FastLane approach helped accelerate the transformation while maintaining continuity across our content and operations. Their team brought a strong understanding of both technology and user experience, making the modernization process smooth and efficient. We're confident this positions us well for the future."

A Smarter Approach to SitecoreAI Delivery

FastLane applies AI across the software delivery lifecycle to accelerate component creation, content migration, testing, documentation, and implementation activities. Specialized AI agents analyze existing websites, identify reusable patterns, generate foundational code, and support migration efforts, while experienced delivery teams provide governance, oversight, and quality assurance throughout the process.

This approach enables organizations to modernize legacy platforms, launch new digital experiences, and scale SitecoreAI adoption with greater speed, predictability, and consistency.

"FastLane is changing how enterprises think about moving to SitecoreAI, whether from legacy platforms or when building new experiences," said Rahul Khosla, CEO of Altudo.

"By combining AI-driven automation with proven delivery frameworks, organizations can modernize faster, reduce manual effort, and accelerate business outcomes. That is where the real value comes from."

For CIOs and technology leaders, FastLane also helps reduce implementation risk by promoting reusable architectures, standardized delivery patterns, and AI-assisted quality controls that improve consistency across projects.

Enabling Faster Time to Value with SitecoreAI

As organizations continue investing in digital experience platforms, the challenge is no longer selecting the right technology, but in realizing value quickly.

"Organizations today need a platform that helps them manage content, deliver consistent experiences across channels, and engage customers more effectively.

FastLane demonstrates how organizations can combine the power of Sitecore with AI-driven innovation to accelerate digital initiatives and bring experiences to market faster," said Dave Tilbury, COO, Sitecore.

FastLane for SitecoreAI is now available globally.

https://www.altudo.co/platforms/sitecore/fastlane-for-sitecoreai

Media Contact: Altudo Marketing Team

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.altudo.co

SOURCE Altudo