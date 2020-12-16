AltumView Named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - AltumView has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Health & Wellness category for its Sentinare 2 smart activity sensor. The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world's most influential technology event, happening January 11-14, 2021.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The AltumView Sentinare 2 smart activity sensor is a unique product suitable for many applications, such as senior care, security, and telehealth. It has a build-in AI chip, and runs the latest deep learning algorithms. It can monitor the activities of people such as seniors, and collect various statistics, which can be useful for different purposes, for example, identifying changes to health conditions. When emergencies such as falls are detected, it can notify the caregivers immediately. To protect the privacy, only stick figure animations are transmitted, instead of raw videos. It also has many other features such as face recognition, gesture recognition, flexible regions-of-interest monitoring, fall risk assessment, and two-way audio call.

Sentinare 2 will be available in early Q2 2021. Please learn more about Sentinare 2 at www.altumview.com, and sign up there to be notified when the pre-order is ready.

"The CES Innovation Award is a recognition of our technology," said Dr. Jie Liang, the President of AltumView, and also a Professor at Simon Fraser University, Canada. "Our privacy-preserving solution will protect the safety and health of seniors and provide peace of mind to the caregivers, which is especially helpful in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic."

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on January 11, 2021.

About AltumView

AltumView Systems Inc. is a Vancouver-based AI company. Our vision is to be a global leader of intelligent healthcare solutions, and our mission is to develop innovative AI solutions to help people live a safer and healthier lifestyle.

