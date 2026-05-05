Altura Expands Contract with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Broaden Access to Parkinson's Research Opportunities

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altura announces that it has initiated a project to bring important Parkinson's and brain health studies to primary care and community health settings. The project, funded by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), has a goal to expand access to research,especially among historically underrepresented communities.

"We are pleased to build on our 10-year partnership with MJFF and leverage our healthcare-based research experience and technology to engage primary care organizations (PCOs) in this project," says Pete Fronte, Altura's Founder and CEO. PCOs include community and rural health centers (CHCs), medical groups and health systems that provide front-end care for over 150 million people via 350,000+ healthcare providers.

Altura will identify and support PCOs in varied geographies to promote participation in two Parkinson's research studies.

The MJFF-sponsored Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) collects information over time from people with and without Parkinson's to learn more about how brain disease starts and changes and how to stop it. Study opportunities are offered both in-person and online. (www.michaeljfox.org/ppmi)

The Black & African American Connections to Parkinson's Disease (BLAAC PD) study is an initiative of the Global Parkinson's Genetics Program (GP2), a resource program of the Aligning Science Across Parkinson's (ASAP) initiative. MJFF supports implementation of BLAAC PD (www.blaacpd.org), which aims to learn more about gene changes that may cause Parkinson's in Black and African American people.

"For research to lead to meaningful advances for all, it must represent a fuller spectrum of the Parkinson's community," said Maggie Kuhl, MJFF Vice President of Patient Engagement. "Working with Altura and primary care partners allows us to meet participants where they already receive care, raising awareness and expanding access to studies like PPMI and BLAAC PD."

Participating PCOs include:

Illinois Primary Health Care Association and its members (Chicago)

Privia Health (Houston)

Arizona Priority Care (Phoenix)

Bay Area Community Health (San Francisco)

CareSouth (Shreveport)

SIHF Healthcare (St. Louis)

"IPHCA is proud to support Federally Qualified Health Centers as they advance research initiatives that reflect the patients and communities they serve. Elevating the voices of populations, historically underrepresented in research, is essential to ensuring that treatments and services are designed for the needs of people in all communities," - Ollie Idowu, President and CEO at the Illinois Primary Health Care Association.

"Privia's participation in clinical studies such as theGlobal Parkinson' s Genetics Program (GP2) extends our ability to provide high-quality care to patients and tobetter understand and treat serious health conditions." - Keith Fernandez, MD, National Chief Clinical Officer

"Arizona Priority Care is proud to participate in this initiative. Expanding Parkinson's research opportunities into the primary care setting is a meaningful step toward more inclusive research and a deeper understanding of neurological disease across diverse communities. This work deeply aligns with our own long-term commitment to improving health outcomes," - Terry Smith, COO, Arizona Priority Care.

"Bay Area Community Health is proud to be part of this transformative initiative with Altura and The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Expanding access to Parkinson's research in community health settings ensures that the voices and experiences of our diverse patient population are represented in the future of brain health care. By bringing studies like PPMI and BLAAC PD into primary care, we are advancing equity in research and opening doors to discoveries that will benefit generations to come." - Zettie* D. Page III, CEO, Bay Area Community Health*

PCOs interested in enabling patient access for clinical studies while supporting value-based care and healthcare innovation can email [email protected] or visit Clinical Trial and Health Study Access.

About Altura

For over 26 years, Altura has supported patient-centered, value-based healthcare and research organizations of all types.

The UpRight® Active Aging Program provides resources, technology, and tools that help enable older adult friendly health systems to maintain/increase mobility and reduce fall risk with evidence based and cost-effective turnkey technology, tools, and resources. This decreases healthcare utilization and costs while improving health and wellbeing.

The HCP Studies® Research Engagement Platform is a conduit for easy access to clinical studies of all types, local and online, that can support patients and providers with resources to enhance wellbeing while supporting healthcare innovation.

For more information about Altura, visit www.altura.health.

For all media requests, email communications manager at [email protected].

SOURCE Altura