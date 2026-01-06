Altus Fire and Life Safety Acquires ePro Services, Expanding Footprint into the Midwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Fire and Life Safety ("Altus"), a leader in fire protection and life safety solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ePro Services ("ePro"), a Columbus-based provider of fire and security inspection, service, installation, and monitoring services.

This acquisition expands Altus into the Midwest and enhances its ability to deliver comprehensive fire and life safety services. ePro adds a strong service platform, long-standing customer relationships, and a proven track record of operational excellence.

"We are excited to welcome ePro to the Altus family," said Cary Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Altus Fire and Life Safety. "Their strong reputation, capabilities, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to protect lives and communities through relentless service and trusted expertise. This acquisition represents an important step in our growth strategy and positions us to deliver unmatched service in the Midwest."

Kelly Bargnesi, Owner of ePro Services, added: "Joining forces with Altus is an incredible opportunity for ePro. We are proud of the strong foundation we've built in Columbus, and partnering with Altus ensures our customers will continue to receive the high level of service they expect. We look forward to this next chapter and the opportunities it brings for our employees and clients."

ePro will continue to serve customers in the Columbus area. Clients can expect a seamless transition with the same trusted professionals, backed by Altus' extensive network, support and advanced technologies.

About Altus Fire and Life Safety Altus Fire and Life Safety is a regional leader in fire protection and life safety services, offering inspection, testing, maintenance, and installation solutions for a wide range of industries. With a focus on reliability, compliance, and customer service, Altus helps organizations safeguard their people and assets.

About ePro Services Based in Columbus, Ohio, ePro Services has provided fire and security inspection, service, installation and monitoring services to a diverse customer base since 2008. Known for its customer-first approach and technical expertise, ePro has become a trusted partner for businesses and property owners throughout central Ohio.

