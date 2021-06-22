Altus Hospitals and Neighbors Emergency Centers Offer Elevated Emergency Healthcare to Greater Houston

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Hospitals expanded outpatient emergency services of both the Baytown and Houston hospitals to include Neighbors Emergency Center locations starting on September 1st, 2019. The new outpatient designation expands the emergency healthcare footprint to cover more of the greater Houston area. Neighbors Emergency Center has 6 locations throughout greater Houston, from Porter to Pearland.

Neighbors Emergency Centers are located at:

Baytown: 6051 Garth Road

Crosby: 14120 FM 2100

Porter: 22678 Hwy. 59

Kingwood: 1120 Kingwood Dr.

Pasadena: 7215 Fairmont Pkwy.

Pearland: 11130 Broadway St.

The new outpatient footprint of the Altus Hospitals will allow the hospital to better serve their surrounding communities. Neighbors Emergency Centers in Baytown, Crosby, Kingwood, and Porter are now In-Network with BlueCross BlueShield, Cigna, and Aetna as part of their outpatient agreement with Altus Baytown Hospital. All Neighbors Emergency Centers accept Medicare. The outpatient department agreements also include transfer agreements, creating a continuum of care if patients need to be admitted for observation or continued treatment.

About Altus Hospitals:

Altus Health System has been providing elevated patient care to the greater Houston community since 2010, when the first Baytown location opened. The Houston hospital opened in 2017. Altus Hospital is committed to being a long-term partner in the community. Staffed by committed personnel who exemplify compassion, accountability, our hospitals strive for excellence daily.

Services offered by the hospitals include outpatient imaging (X-Ray, CT, PET, MRI, and ultrasound), emergency medicine, outpatient surgery and inpatient care. Our physician staff specialty includes bariatric surgery, ENT (ear, nose, and throat), gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, neuro-spine, orthopedic, pain management, plastic and reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology.

About Neighbors Emergency Center:

Providing full-service emergency care 24/7/365 with short wait times, board-certified ER physicians, Neighbors Emergency Centers offer private, relaxing exam rooms for adults and children with the goal of enhancing the patient experience through convenient patient-centered care. Services offered include X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound, laboratory, IV Fluids and medications, and all adult and pediatric emergency care.

Altus Baytown Hospital, https://altushospitals.org/

Neighbors Emergency Center, https://www.nec24.com.

