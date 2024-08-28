Altus Nova Helps FSG Smart Buildings Launch Next-Generation Facility Management Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Nova Technologies, a leading custom software design company, announces the successful completion of a large-scale project in collaboration with FSG Smart Buildings. FSG, a Texas-based proptech company specializing in smart equipment and facility management, sought to enhance its systems management platform to meet the evolving needs of its clients, including industry giants like Apple, Walgreens, and Home Depot.

Facing the challenge of rapidly expanding its digital twin functionality to service Apple's systems management needs at a 500,000 square foot facility, FSG turned to Altus Nova for assistance. With an in-house development team already at capacity and a previous third-party partner failing to deliver, FSG needed a reliable partner to ensure the project's success.

Innovative Solutions for Enhanced Facility Management

Altus Nova's meticulous approach and deep understanding of FSG's infrastructure enabled the development of a digital twin solution seamlessly integrating FSG's IoT infrastructure with facility blueprints. This solution empowered everyone from facility administrators to repair personnel, providing real-time operational insights and facilitating efficient maintenance processes.

Transformative Impact on Facility Management

Through Altus Nova's expertise, FSG was not only able to meet Apple's stringent requirements but also enhance its platform to better serve its roster of enterprise clients. The newly developed centralized management and visualization capabilities have made FSG's facility management platform more competitive, enabling prospective clients to easily manage updates, identify outages, and verify service completion.

Justin McCullough, Chief Product Officer at FSG Smart Buildings, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "With Altus Nova's help, we were able to efficiently launch two new critical enterprise software modules on our roadmap. More importantly, when the solutions were transitioned to our engineers, the hand-off was seamless."

Altus Nova remains committed to empowering businesses like FSG Smart Buildings through innovative custom software solutions, driving efficiency and productivity in the rapidly evolving proptech landscape.

"The Altus Nova team worked closely with the FSG team in order to support their own clients, and was thrilled with the outcome," said Jason Parrish, General Partner at Altus Nova. "I am proud of our team's ability to create a custom software solution for FSG that ultimately impacts millions of people."

