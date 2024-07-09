Altus Nova Leads Sedera Health to Successful Software Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Nova Technologies, a leading custom software design company, proudly announces the success of a groundbreaking platform in collaboration with Sedera Health, a prominent insuretech organization.

In response to regulatory changes mandating a comprehensive overhaul of Sedera's fund management system, Altus Nova stepped in to provide innovative solutions and unparalleled expertise. With an immovable compliance deadline looming, Altus Nova's strategic guidance and technical prowess proved instrumental in navigating this complex challenge.

"Sedera Health faced a critical juncture when regulatory changes demanded swift action. Altus Nova's exceptional team and unmatched expertise enabled Sedera to define an effective product roadmap and execute against aggressive deadlines. They are truly a one-of-a-kind, refreshing, and valuable software development partner," remarked Jerry Bowerman, CTO of Sedera Health.

The partnership between Altus Nova and Sedera Health culminated in the successful deployment of a cutting-edge platform that not only achieved regulatory compliance but also enhanced user experiences for all stakeholders. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and innovative approaches, Altus Nova enabled Sedera to set a new industry standard in medical cost sharing.

Altus Nova's meticulous yet efficient process ensured that every aspect of the project, from defining industry bar-setting models for secure fund management to streamlining member enrollment processes, was executed with precision and excellence. The result is a platform that not only meets regulatory requirements but also exceeds user expectations.

Adam McKinstrie, VP of Product at Sedera, commended Altus Nova for their dedication and expertise, stating, "Altus Nova diligently explored and intimately understood the dependencies between Sedera's business needs, partner and regulatory constraints, existing technologies, and the new Sedera platform. By meticulously documenting detailed feature requirements that incorporated such constraints, their engineers developed our platform correctly the first time. They not only ensured a sound Sedera product strategy but provided fastidious product and project management enabling the numerous puzzle pieces which exist in such complex platforms to come together seamlessly."

"We are thrilled to have been able to support Sedera Health in achieving their goals," said Jason Parrish, General Partner at Altus Nova. "This project highlights our team's capabilities in addressing complex challenges and delivering impactful results for our clients."

The launch of Sedera's new platform marks a significant milestone in the healthcare industry, showcasing the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing complex challenges. Altus Nova remains committed to empowering organizations like Sedera Health to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape through cutting-edge technology solutions and unwavering support.

For more information about Altus Nova and its innovative solutions, visit https://altusnova.com/industries/insuretech.

SOURCE Altus Nova